^

Sports

'He gave us foundation': Filipinas reflect on Stajcic impact

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 6:38pm
'He gave us foundation': Filipinas reflect on Stajcic impact
Then-Philippine coach Alen Stajcic applauds fans after the 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between Norway and the Philippines at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on July 30, 2023.
Saeed Khan / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Alen Stajcic might have already left the Filipinas program, but nothing could deny the impact that he was able to impart on the team.

Coming off of a historic stint in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Filipinas players Chandler McDaniel and Katrina Guillou underscored what the Aussie mentor was able to bring to the table.

“I think he has done a lot with the program, and he said a lot for the team so I think we’re very grateful to have him, and we wish him the best of luck wherever next he goes,” said McDaniel.

It was announced Thursday morning that Stajcic will be coaching the Perth Glory in the A-League Men in Australia.

“I think he has given us a lot of foundation to come off from and to continue with whomever the next coach would be,” she added.

Meanwhile, Guillou said that the decorated coach was able to bring out the Filipinas’ belief in themselves. And even now that Stajcic is no longer with the team, it’ll be something they can take with them to every competition.

“I think just to have that belief in ourselves that we can compete with these top nations, and I think he really brought that out for all of us,” said Guillou.

“And now that we know how that feels like, we have confidence moving forward here on out.”

The Filipinas will first face their challenge without Stajcic when they play in the upcoming Asian Games in China next month.

Also slated for this year is the second round of the Olympic qualifiers in October.

vuukle comment

ALEN STAJCIC

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Donaire laments KO prediction by dad

Donaire laments KO prediction by dad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Still reeling from a tough unanimous decision loss over the weekend, “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire Jr. was...
Sports
fbtw
Door&rsquo;s open for Kai

Door’s open for Kai

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The door is still open for Kai Sotto to join Gilas for the FIBA World Cup even as the 7-3 center isn’t able to make...
Sports
fbtw
History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

History-making Filipinas arrive home as heroes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippine women’s national football team arrived in Manila Wednesday, a few days after their historic FIFA World...
Sports
fbtw
Ubas rearms for Paris

Ubas rearms for Paris

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
SEA Games long jump gold medalist Janry Ubas failed to accumulate enough qualifying points to book a ticket to the World Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Stajcic to coach Aussie club after leaving Filipinas

Stajcic to coach Aussie club after leaving Filipinas

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Australian football team Perth Glory FC has appointed former Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic as its new head coach, the squad...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jetski National Championship returns for new round in Subic

Jetski National Championship returns for new round in Subic

3 hours ago
Some of the country’s top jetski riders will get another chance to strut their stuff in Round 3 of the 2023 JSAP Jetski...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie Thompson earns college degree, graduates from Perpetual

Scottie Thompson earns college degree, graduates from Perpetual

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra star guard Earl Scottie Thompson accomplished his biggest milestone just yet off the...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi slips with 79 but makes cut in Canadian amateur golf tiff

Malixi slips with 79 but makes cut in Canadian amateur golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Rianne Malixi advanced to the final 36 holes of the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship but fell way off halfway leader...
Sports
fbtw
Captain urges under-fire USA to raise game in FIFA Women's World Cup knockouts

Captain urges under-fire USA to raise game in FIFA Women's World Cup knockouts

6 hours ago
United States captain Lindsey Horan has called on the holders to "raise the standard" heading into the Women's World Cup knockout...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with