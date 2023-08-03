'He gave us foundation': Filipinas reflect on Stajcic impact

Then-Philippine coach Alen Stajcic applauds fans after the 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between Norway and the Philippines at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on July 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Alen Stajcic might have already left the Filipinas program, but nothing could deny the impact that he was able to impart on the team.

Coming off of a historic stint in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Filipinas players Chandler McDaniel and Katrina Guillou underscored what the Aussie mentor was able to bring to the table.

“I think he has done a lot with the program, and he said a lot for the team so I think we’re very grateful to have him, and we wish him the best of luck wherever next he goes,” said McDaniel.

It was announced Thursday morning that Stajcic will be coaching the Perth Glory in the A-League Men in Australia.

“I think he has given us a lot of foundation to come off from and to continue with whomever the next coach would be,” she added.

Meanwhile, Guillou said that the decorated coach was able to bring out the Filipinas’ belief in themselves. And even now that Stajcic is no longer with the team, it’ll be something they can take with them to every competition.

“I think just to have that belief in ourselves that we can compete with these top nations, and I think he really brought that out for all of us,” said Guillou.

“And now that we know how that feels like, we have confidence moving forward here on out.”

The Filipinas will first face their challenge without Stajcic when they play in the upcoming Asian Games in China next month.

Also slated for this year is the second round of the Olympic qualifiers in October.