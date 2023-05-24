^

Sports

Kiefer Ravena signs extension with Japan B. League's Shiga

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 3:52pm
Kiefer Ravena signs extension with Japan B. League's Shiga
Kiefer Ravena with the Shiga Lakestars
Twitter / SHIGA LAKESTARS

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena also inked a contract extension with Shiga Lakestars for his third year in Japan next season albeit in the B. League Division II after the team’s demotion.

The former PBA player from NLEX registered 10.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in the Division I season for Shiga, which settled for 23rd place with a 14-46 record for a relegation in the B2.

Kai Sotto earlier announced he has likewise re-signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

JAPAN B.LEAGUE

KIEFER RAVENA

SHIGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

5 hours ago
Kai Sotto has re-signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League, a deal he can opt out of in case the NBA comes...
Sports
fbtw

Panlilio bats to end SEA Games farce

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
If SBP president and newly-elected FIBA Asia second vice president Al Panlilio has his way, Cambodia’s wanton naturalization of foreigners to beef up its national basketball teams in the recent SEA Games will...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets sweep past Lakers

Nuggets sweep past Lakers

17 hours ago
Nikola Jokic led a second-half fightback as the Denver Nuggets completed a 4-0 Western Conference championship sweep over...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino booter joins LaLiga Academy

Filipino booter joins LaLiga Academy

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
We will now have a representative in the LaLiga Academy for the first time during the 2023/24 season!
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Swiss MMA fighter Chris Hofmann gets chance to shine in Road to UFC

Fil-Swiss MMA fighter Chris Hofmann gets chance to shine in Road to UFC

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
“It’s the opportunity I have been waiting for,” said Chris Hofmann from his home base in Switzerland.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines eyes hosting rights to Asian youth, juniors weightlifting tilt

Philippines eyes hosting rights to Asian youth, juniors weightlifting tilt

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas is pursuing the right to host the Asian Youth and Juniors Championships next year...
Sports
fbtw
Strong finish nets Uy 2-shot lead in ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters

Strong finish nets Uy 2-shot lead in ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters

1 hour ago
Daniella Uy put up the kind of finish missing in her previous Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaigns, closing out with back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Philippine Masters: Rates surges to 4-shot lead with 2 eagles, birdie spree

ICTSI Philippine Masters: Rates surges to 4-shot lead with 2 eagles, birdie spree

1 hour ago
Joenard Rates produced a rare two-eagle feat in a round in varying fashions and spiked a fiery seven-under 65 with a three...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena signs extension with Japan B. League's Shiga

Kiefer Ravena signs extension with Japan B. League's Shiga

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kiefer Ravena also inked a contract extension with Shiga Lakestars for his third year in Japan next season albeit in the B....
Sports
fbtw
29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated at SMX Convention Center

29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated at SMX Convention Center

1 hour ago
The 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show — the country’s longest-running arms show that promotes responsible gun...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with