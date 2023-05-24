Kiefer Ravena signs extension with Japan B. League's Shiga

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena also inked a contract extension with Shiga Lakestars for his third year in Japan next season albeit in the B. League Division II after the team’s demotion.

The former PBA player from NLEX registered 10.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in the Division I season for Shiga, which settled for 23rd place with a 14-46 record for a relegation in the B2.

Kai Sotto earlier announced he has likewise re-signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies.