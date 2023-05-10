AcadArena's CONQuest returns with loaded 3-day convention

MANILA, Philippines — The country's premiere gaming and pop culture festival is set to reach new heights. AcadArena's CONQuest Festival 2023 boasts a jam-packed lineup of events and celebrities for its three-day convention from June 2-4 in Manila.

"The vision for CONQuest has always been an 'everything' con. We're a pop culture con, everything that's popular, everything that people like," said Justin Banusing, one of the co-founders of AcadArena during the organization's anniversary celebration.

Besides the usual CONQuest events that fans are familiar with like the Alliance Games Finals, celebrity show matches and cosplay events, the 2023 CONQuest will feature a Music Night with different artists and the festival's first food street.

"CONQuest has evolved to be more than just a gaming convention. It's a convention of things gamers like. We're excited to add more fandoms. At the end of the day, gamers attend CONQuest. Gamers like a lot of things, and we at CONQuest are here to provide all that for them," Banusing added.

Last year's festival was the first in Manila. This year, it's back at five different venues, in line with CONQuest's fifth festival since its birth back in 2017. The main venues include the SMX Convention Center, the entirety of the Seashell Lane for the festival's "Food Street" and other areas in Mall of Asia, National University's MOA Campus and Conrad Manila, with the hotel providing a special rate for festival goers who would like to book a room.

CONQuest has also teamed up with Riot Games as its platinum partner. The collaboration will see the 2023 Valorant Challengers (VCT) Philippines Split 2 LAN event with local Valorant teams hoping to secure ascension to the VCT Pacific League.

Fans solidarity with Kyedae

The guests for this year's CONQuest were announced in waves, with Japanese-Canadian streamer Kyedae among the first confirmed attendees. Unfortunately last March, Kydea announced she was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Inevitably, Kyedae mentioned on her Facebook page last week that she would not be able to make the trip to CONQuest next month as she needed to prioritize her health.

"It saddens me that I will be unable to join my friends, colleagues and most importantly all of you. I had a blast last year, and was looking forward to meeting all of you again! But don’t worry, I know Conquest will be an amazing event, and I look forward to coming back in the future healthier and stronger than ever!" the streamer said in a post.

The CONQuest and Filipino community as a whole have been reaching out to the festival organizers as how they support Kyedae during her recovery period which is how CONQuest's Letters for Kyedae came to be.

The letter-collection campaign invites fans of Kyedae to drop off their letters, artworks, postcards, stickers and other small items that can be flattened and would fit in an envelope. Fans may drop off their letters at AcadArena Technologies Inc. offices in Luzon and Visayas while at the Paradigm Coffee & Cocktail in Mindanao.

All-star cast

Though Kyedae will miss CONQuest, the festival's lineup still boasts numerous guests ranging from streamers, voice actors, gamers, artists and gamers.

Content creators Sykkuno and Newt (aka milktpapi) are set to attend with returning guests Lily “LilyPichu” Ki and Michael Reeves. Other content creators include AriaSaki and Jaime Horan, and Minecraft-focused content creator Callum “Seapeekay” Knight was also revealed to be a guest.

Filipino-American streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, and Leslie “Fuslie” Fu, will be in attendance, with both streamers awarding their respective AcadArena inspire scholarships.

Korean rock band The Rose, which performed recently at the SM Skydome, will also headline CONQuest's first Music Night, along with Filipino-Australian actor and singer James Reid and various EDM DJs, rappers, and rising stars.

Voice actors Ratana and Anne Yatco will be coming back to Manila, bringing fellow Genshin talents Khoi Dao, Cory Yee, Laura Stahl, and Sean Chiplock. Filipino voice actor, Vanille Velasquez who voices Valorant's Neon and League of Legends' Zeri will also make an appearance.

The 2023 CONQuest Festival will happen simultaneously at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia, Conrad Hotel, Seashell Lane, and National University MOA from June 2-4. For ticket info and purchase, visit CONQuest's official website.