Korean ace faces local challenge at Luisita

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Seoyun hopes to feed on a strong runner-up finish at Caliraya Springs in her search for a maiden win on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, coming in as one of the top draws in the ICTSI Luisita Championship unfolding tomorrow in Tarlac.

The 19-year-old Korean nearly toppled Pauline del Rosario in the last LPGT stop in Cavinti, Laguna three weeks ago, fighting back from four strokes down in the stretch to pull within one heading to the final hole. But she missed forcing a playoff with a flubbed birdie try, enabling Del Rosario to pound out a one-stroke victory while on a break from the Epson Tour.

But going to the P750,000 Luisita Championship, the fourth leg of this year’s Pilipinas Golf Tournament-organized circuit, Kim vowed to dish out her best at the challenging Luisita course and against a stellar field headed by Harmie Constantino, Daniella Uy, Chihiro Ikeda and Pamela Mariano.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to play at Luisita. If I look at my condition now, there is a possibility that I can win,” said Kim.

She crowded Rianne Malixi in a duel of top amateurs in last year’s Riviera Championship in Silang, Cavite but came up short by two despite a tournament-best, eagle-spiked backside 31 at the exacting Langer course.

Ready for big-time golf, Kim marked her pro debut with a tie for 23rd at Anvaya Cove Ladies International ruled by Bianca Pagdanganan last February then skipped the Visayan swing of this year’s LPGT to toughen up and sharpen her skills for the Caliraya Springs Championship.