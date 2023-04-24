^

Belga, Quinahan, other PBA players to be summoned over fight-marred pick-up game

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 3:57pm
Belga, Quinahan, other PBA players to be summoned over fight-marred pick-up game
Beau Belga (left) and JR Quinahan
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – A group of Philippine Basketball Association players headed by Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga and NLEX’s JR Quinahan will be in deeper trouble as the pro league is expected to crack the whip on them for seeing action in an unsanctioned, fight-marred pick-up game in Cebu a week ago.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he had summoned Belga, Quinahan, Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon, NorthPort’s Robert Bolick and Converge’s Alec Stockton and Barkley Ebona for participating in the “basketbrawl” that recently went viral.

“Papatawag ko sila at kung hindi sila pinayagan ng teams nila sumali dyan, may sanctions,” said the top PBA exec.

Belga has already been suspended for six working days by his mother club for his offense.

The Elasto Painters will also conduct an internal investigation to look deeper into the issue.

Quinahan, for his part, could end up with the possibility of his contract rescinded as he has not yet practiced under NLEX coach Frankie Lim due to injury and yet he was seen playing in that controversial melee.

“Medyo sablay,” Lim told The STAR. “Hindi pa siya sumasama sa practice namin kasi nga nagpapagaling pa. Galing sa operation eh.”

And Belga, Quinahan and others are facing more sanctions including hefty fines from the PBA if found guilty as Marcial stressed the league’s penalty will be separate from the one their teams may impose.

Meanwhile, Ian Sangalang is set to file charges against Kopa Wei Quan after the Singaporean businessman dragged the Magnolia front man’s name into the alleged game-fixing scandal that has rocked the country and the league.

Koa, who is facing 14 graft charges back home for allegedly "influencing games" in the PBA and Thailand Basketball League with around $70,000 bribes, allegedly offered a $5,000 pay to Sangalang for Game Five of the 2018 Philippine Cup against San Miguel, among other incidents.

Also dragged into the controversy were former PBA player Leo Avenido and one Sergie Bien Orillo.

“Idedemanda niya raw (Koa),” Marcial quoted Sangalang as saying. “Hindi raw totoo. Hindi raw niya kilala yung tao at lalong hindi niya raw magagawa na ipagpalit ang dangal at career niya sa ganoong bagay.”

BEAU BELGA

JIO JALALON

JR QUINAHAN

PBA

ROBERT BOLICK
