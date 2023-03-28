F2 disconnects PLDT for PVL bronze

MANILA, Philippines — The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers swept their way to a maiden podium finish in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), drubbing the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15, in Game Two of the Battle for Third in the All-Filipino Conference at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

Similar to what happened during Game One, F2 needed to recover from an opening-set loss to seize the hardware in their first semifinals stint in the PVL.

The Cargo Movers, who played their first conference under new head coach Regine Diego, pulled away in the fourth set with a lopsided victory after three nip-and-tuck frames that saw the earlier sets decided by only two points.

Down 0-1, F2 pounced on an error-prone PLDT in Set 2 as the High Speed Hitters gave away 11 points in the second frame.

Most crucial were two miscues in the last three rallies, which helped F2 recover from a 23-22 High Speed Hitters lead late in the set.

Mika Reyes committed an attack error to clinch the frame for F2, 25-23.

It was likewise a back-and-forth affair in Set 3, with breaks of the game going to F2. Ara Galang blocked Mich Morente to take the 2-1 lead for the Cargo Movers, 25-23.

Set 4 saw a more comfortable victory for the Cargo Movers, who built a double-digit lead off of a 7-0 scoring run to lead by 10 points, 20-10.

They ballooned their advantage to as big as 11, 23-12, off a dump by Aby Marano.

Four players finished in double-digit scoring. But it was setter Kim Fajardo who netted Player of the Game honors as she contributed both in scoring and playmaking.

Fajardo finished with a PVL career-high 11 points built off five attacks, four blocks and two aces. She also distributed the ball well with 24 excellent sets.

"Syempre, ako masaya ako hindi dahil sa 11 points [ko] pero dahil nga first time namin mag-podium finish," said Fajardo.

"So sobrang sarap sa feeling. Pero ayun nga, nandito na kami. Alam namin na malapit na pero wala pa kami sa goal namin. Pero malapit na," she added.

Kim Dy top-scored with 19 markers as Galang added 14 points. Marano, for her part, added 11.

Dell Palomata spearheaded PLDT's efforts, especially in the first set, with a team-high 16 points.

Mean Mendrez and Jovy Prado added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The High Speed Hitters, who also had a new coach this conference in Rald Ricafort, settled for fourth place.