Fil-Am Sean Alter commits to UP Fighting Maroons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 6:11pm
UP Director for Basketball Operations Bo Perasol, Sean Alter, and UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde
Courtesy of UPMBT

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons continue to haul in the talent for UAAP Season 86 as they secured the commitment of 6'8" Fil-Am prospect Sean Alter.

Alter is straight out of high school and suited up for Fil-Nation Select in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals. As of press time, he is playing with Fil-Nation against NU-Nazareth School in the Division 1 Championship.

The 19-year-old normed 5.7 points, three rebounds, and 1.1 assists in Fil-Nation's unbeaten run to the NBTC National Finals. 

He will be playing alongside fellow new recruits NCAA Season 98 Juniors MVP Luis Pablo and Seven Gagate in the Diliman squad's big man rotation.

They will also have UAAP Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf on deck as well.

"Sean's another important piece to the puzzle for us to keep competing in the UAAP," said UP basketball program director Bo Perasol.

Alter is good to go for UP by UAAP Season 86.

State U is seeking to win their second title in the last three UAAP seasons after settling for a runner-up finish last season.

Holdovers JD Cagulangan, Harold Alarcon, and CJ Cansino will be among Alter's new teammates.

