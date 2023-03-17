^

Sports

UP secures commitment from LSGH troika Coronel, Gagate, Pablo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 5:42pm
UP secures commitment from LSGH troika Coronel, Gagate, Pablo
L-R Seven Gagate, Josh Coronel, and Luis Pablo
Facebook / Nowhere to go but UP

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons seemed to have won the recruitment lottery as early as now as three standouts from La Salle Greenhills (LSGH) have confirmed their commitment with the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball champions.

Josh Coronel, Seven Gagate, and Luis Pablo were announced to have committed to UP Friday afternoon, on UP alumni facebook page Nowhere to go but UP.

The troika just recently competed in the NCAA Season 98 juniors basketball finals where they fell to Letran in two games.

"Their accomplishments on the court are well documented, but what has really impressed us is their character and maturity," UP Men's Basketball Team Director for Operations Bo Perasol said.

"We feel extremely blessed to have Luis, Josh and Seven on our team," he added.

All three players are members of the Gilas U-18 national team with Pablo recently being named MVP in NCAA juniors with Gagate joining him in the Mythical Five.

Coronel was forced to sit out last season due to an ACL injury.

Even as they will be newcomers to the team, who are reeling from the loss of Carl Tamayo to the Japan B. League, will "have the potential to contribute to the team's efforts to remain competitive next season."

"It all boils down to hard work. If all of our rookies take their cue from the veterans and work hard, our team will do well," said Monteverde.

Joining the LSGH troika in UP's recruits this offseason is Francis "Lebron" Lopez as they will look to regain the UAAP crown after they lost in the finals against rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles in three games last season.

The new recruits will be joining holdovers like Terrence Fortea, Gerry Abadiano, CJ Cansino, and James Spencer, to name a few.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Report: Michael Jordan in talks to sell majority stake in Hornets

Report: Michael Jordan in talks to sell majority stake in Hornets

9 hours ago
Retired NBA legend Michael Jordan is in talks to sell his majority stake in the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, but no deal is imminent,...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, SMB seal deal

TNT, SMB seal deal

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT, San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and Meralco filled up the coveted Top 4 in the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs after...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Bacoor, Negros edge foes

MPBL: Bacoor, Negros edge foes

7 hours ago
Bacoor subdued Manila, 76-62, on Thursday for a rousing start in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika PIlipinas Basketball League) Fifth...
Sports
fbtw

Philippine fields 905 bets in Cambodia SEAG

18 hours ago
Team Philippines will be 1,233-strong – 905 athletes and 257 officials – in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games that Cambodia is hosting from May 5 to 17.
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s PLDT against Petro Gazz, Creamline vs F2

It’s PLDT against Petro Gazz, Creamline vs F2

18 hours ago
PLDT sealed an expected semifinal showdown with Petro Gazz and paved the way for the Creamline-F2 Logistics clash following...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japan donates P7M worth of gymnastics equipment to Philippines

Japan donates P7M worth of gymnastics equipment to Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Philippine gymnastics received a shot in the arm on Friday as the Japanese Embassy donated roughly P7 million worth of gymnastics...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP volleyball: Lady Bulldogs face gritty Lady Tams

UAAP volleyball: Lady Bulldogs face gritty Lady Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
The Lady Bulldogs, who had an early stumble against UST, want no part of another upset at 3 p.m. as they bid to stabilize...
Sports
fbtw
Gritty Kings buck odds in essaying historic season

Gritty Kings buck odds in essaying historic season

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
The odds were stacked against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time), but they still found a way to...
Sports
fbtw
ADT-Kaya, Maharlika-Cebu clashes slated this PFL weekend

ADT-Kaya, Maharlika-Cebu clashes slated this PFL weekend

4 hours ago
Two more matches, featuring title contenders, are lined up this weekend in the Philippines Football League.
Sports
fbtw
Team Lakay eyes fresh start after fighter exodus

Team Lakay eyes fresh start after fighter exodus

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
MMA icon Eduard Folayang began the exodus after parting with Mark Sangiao and Team Lakay after 16 years of his career. His...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with