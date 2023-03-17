UP secures commitment from LSGH troika Coronel, Gagate, Pablo

Facebook / Nowhere to go but UP

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons seemed to have won the recruitment lottery as early as now as three standouts from La Salle Greenhills (LSGH) have confirmed their commitment with the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball champions.

Josh Coronel, Seven Gagate, and Luis Pablo were announced to have committed to UP Friday afternoon, on UP alumni facebook page Nowhere to go but UP.

The troika just recently competed in the NCAA Season 98 juniors basketball finals where they fell to Letran in two games.

"Their accomplishments on the court are well documented, but what has really impressed us is their character and maturity," UP Men's Basketball Team Director for Operations Bo Perasol said.

"We feel extremely blessed to have Luis, Josh and Seven on our team," he added.

All three players are members of the Gilas U-18 national team with Pablo recently being named MVP in NCAA juniors with Gagate joining him in the Mythical Five.

Coronel was forced to sit out last season due to an ACL injury.

Even as they will be newcomers to the team, who are reeling from the loss of Carl Tamayo to the Japan B. League, will "have the potential to contribute to the team's efforts to remain competitive next season."

"It all boils down to hard work. If all of our rookies take their cue from the veterans and work hard, our team will do well," said Monteverde.

Joining the LSGH troika in UP's recruits this offseason is Francis "Lebron" Lopez as they will look to regain the UAAP crown after they lost in the finals against rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles in three games last season.

The new recruits will be joining holdovers like Terrence Fortea, Gerry Abadiano, CJ Cansino, and James Spencer, to name a few.