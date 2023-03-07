Kaya, Super Rangers undefeated in 7s football tourney

MANILA, Philippines – On the day that Jon “Bones" Jones stayed undefeated in the UFC and continued his win streak, Kaya and Super Rangers took a cue from mixed martial arts GOAT to crush and hurdled separate foes in the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium last Sunday.

Kaya, not really a huge scoring squad, showed Tuloy FC that they too can blast goals into the back of the net like nobody’s business.

Kaya put 12 goals past Komrads-Arayat FC while blanking them for a statement win. Tuloy FC won although they had a tough time against Forza before pulling away 5-2. Tuloy Under-17also scored in double figures when they smashed Maharlika Manila, 10-2.

Manila Nomads returned to their winning ways with a 2-nil triumph over Manila Digger-B. The latter’s sister team, Manila Digger-A shut out Superbad FC, 3-nil.

Kaya is at 4-0 and atop the women’s division one table with Tuloy in second with Manila Nomads in third spot.

Over in men’s Division One, Super Rangers likewise went to 4-0 and atop the division standings following their 3-shutout of Manila City Lopsy FC.

Manila Stars stayed in step with a 4-0 victory over En Fuego.

Both Super Rangers and Manila Stars have posted two clean sheets this season and are headed for a collision course.

Manila Digger, champions two seasons ago, crushed Maharlika Manila’s men’s team, 10-1.

Sino FC finally got their engine running with a 9-3 winner over fading Black Amigos.

The big game next Sunday, March 12, is when Manila Digger and Super Rangers battle in the main match at 8 p.m.