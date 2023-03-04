Lady Falcons swoop down on Lady Tams for bounce back win

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Lady Falcons returned to the win column with a convincing four-set victory over the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

The Lady Falcons, who were coming off of a gallant five-set stand against defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs, stamped class on the Lady Tamaraws despite giving up a set in the second stanza.

Adamson looked poised for a 2-0 lead in Set 2 when they were at set point, 24-21 after FEU's Devosora's hit went wide.

But Chenie Tagaod unloaded three straight points to tie and extend the set, 24-all.

Then second stringer Shiela Kiseo scored on back-to-back attacks to help FEU complete the comeback and level the match at one set apiece.

The Lady Falcons were able to rebound well enough, though, in the third set with a blowout showing where they led by as much as 11 points, 25-14.

Kate Santiago, who finished with a team-high 18 points, converted on a cross court hit to tow Adamson to the 2-1 advantage.

Come the fourth set, FEU tried to keep at pace with Adamson and force the fifth set as they got within two points late, 18-20, off of a net touch called on the Lady Falcons.

But Trisha Tubu Adamson's three next points and a Lucille Almonte down the line hit gave the match point, 24-19. While FEU was able to save two match points, they were only consolations as an error by Alyzza Devosora helped Adamson finally clinch the match in four stanzas.

"Very happy that we got through FEU. So, must wins natin kailangan we have to take care of business. So ayun, I'm glad na the team got the win." said Adamson head coach Jerry Yee.

Lorence Toring took Player of the Game hononrs as she finished with 14 points off of nine attacks, three blocks and two aces.

Tubu added 13 points while Rizza Cruz contributed 10 markers as well.

Jovelyn Fernandez and Julianne Monares had 12 points each for FEU in the losing effort.

In the earlier game, the FEU Tamaraws fended a gutsy Adamson Soaring Falcons side in four sets in men's action, 31-33, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23.

After losing a marathon first set that lasted for 42 minutes, the Tamaraws recovered their groove in the next three sets to close out their foes in two hours and 13 minutes.

In the fourth set, Adamson looked poised for another comeback when they tied the set, 23-all, off of an off the block hit from Jude Aguilar.

But Jomel Codilla converted on a cross court hit to help FEU reach match point. Martin Bugaoan then outsmarted the Adamson defense with a light push on the ball to slam the door on the Soaring Falcons.

"I think good response. Struggled, but good response kasi 'yung isang mahirap sa bagong team 'yung pagtayo sa pagkadapa. So I think, step by step, at least, yung isang step nagawa namin," said FEU head coach Rey Diaz.

Mark Calado led three FEU players in twin-digit scoring with 24 points. Bugaoan added 18 markers while Dryx Saavedra chipped in 16 points.

Setter Benny Martinez tallied 25 excellent sets to lead the playmaking and clinch Player of the Game honors.

The Adamson squads play next on Wednesday against their UST counterparts while FEU collides with Ateneo.