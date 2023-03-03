^

High school hoops takes spotlight as NBTC National Finals looms

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 10:14am
High school hoops takes spotlight as NBTC National Finals looms
(FROM L-R) Jojo Neri-Estacio, Under Armour Head of Marketing; Butch Antonio, SBP Deputy Executive Director; Eric Altamirano, NBTC Program Head; Hans Sy, SM Prime Chairman of Executive Committee; Jude Turcuato, PLDT First Vice President and Head of Sports
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — High school basketball will take center stage during the return of the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals after three years of inactivity.

"Madness in MOA" makes a comeback as 24 teams converge at the Mall of Asia Arena for the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals slated on March 15 to 19.

Bannered by two each of the final four teams from the UAAP and NCAA, the boys' division will also feature eight international squads from the NBTC Global Games, and the 12 champions from the league's Local Qualifying Tournaments (LQTs).

"It has always been our mission to put the spotlight on the grassroots level of Philippine basketball and after 13 years, that remains the same. We firmly believe that investing in the future now can only set us up for a brighter tomorrow," said NBTC Program Director Eric Altamirano in the pre-tournament press conference Thursday at Premiere Café.

All 24 teams will go through the Super 24 round on March 15, with the winners advancing to Division 1, and the remaining teams being relegated to Division 2.

Each division will then be placed into four groups of three, playing a round-robin format on March 16 and 17, with the top teams from each group advancing to the knockout semifinals.

The championship game for both divisions will be held on March 19, alongside the Under Armour-NBTC All-Star Game, Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Shootout, and Skills Challenge featuring the top high school players.

Also on deck on the 19th is the finals of the first-ever Smart-NBTC Girls Have Next powered by Fil-Nationl Select. The pocket tournament will feature eight high school girls teams playing in elimination and knockout games from March 15 to 17 at Pretty Huge in Taguig.

The championship game will be played alongside the boys' division and the All-Star activities at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Now with both boys and girls strutting their stuff in the NBTC stage, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), which also serves as sponsors for the tiff, will be looking to scout talent in the competition for the national team programs.

"The NBTC has been a source of talent before and it will continue to do so," said SBP Deputy Executive Director Butch Antonio.

For boys' action, all their games will be livestreamed through Facebook on NBTC, Smart Sports, and Puso Pilipinas pages. The girls' finals will likely be shown their as well.

"Our chairman MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan) and our president Al Panlilio are very committed and dedicated to nation-building and that’s really why we like supporting sports because it keeps everyone united," said PLDT First Vice President and Head of Sports Jude Turcuato.

Games can also be caught live at the MOA Arena for a minimal fee. Meanwhile, the girls' division games in Pretty Huge are on a free admission basis.

