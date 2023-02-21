Spikers' Turf: AJAA Spikers eye 3rd straight win, test Troopers

Games Wednesday

3 p.m. – Imus vs Army

5:30 p.m. – Navy vs Vanguard

MANILA, Philippines – Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography tries to firm up its spot in the Top Four as it collides with a PGJC-Navy side out to bolster its own semis bid even Navy faces lowly Vanguard in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena on Wednesday.

The AJAA Spikers, who won their last two games to improve to 4-1, tangle with the Troopers (2-3) at 3 p.m. while the Sealions, who also tote a 2-3 mark, are fancied in their 5:30 p.m. encounter with the Volley Hitters, who could only come up with a one win in five starts in the 11-team elims.

Imus-ITP, however, will continue to miss top gunner Louie Ramirez, who is preparing for Perpetual Help’s campaign in the coming NCAA, and will be banking on Ridz Muhali in an attempt to sustain their run.

The Sammy Acaylar-mentored team from Cavite though isn’t taking Army for granted, expecting PJ Rojas, Benjaylo Labide and the rest of the Troopers to step up and steer the team to joint fifth with idle VNS.

"We respect all the teams, most especially Army kasi mga beteranong players na yan," said Acaylar.

Coming off a gut-wrenching five-setter loss to the Santa Rosa City Lions, the Troopers will try to regroup after a long talk with coaches Melvin Carolino and Randy Fallorina.

The Sealions, meanwhile, will look to build on its win against the Air Force side that snapped a two-game slide as they set out against the skidding Volley Hitters, who absorbed their fourth consecutive loss after hurdling their opening day match.

The Sealions, however, will also miss the services of Jude Garcia although Marvin Villanueva has been churning out big games the last few games.

"Si Jude konti na lang yung maga ng paa niya and nag-e-exercise (strengthening) na siya. Hopefully, papahilumin lang muna namin, hindi namin pipilitin," said Navy head coach Cecille Cruzada.