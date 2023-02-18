^

M4 champs ECHO officially choose Chou for world championship skin

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 1:54pm
ECHO Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Developer MOONTON Games has announced that M4 World Champions ECHO have confirmed their chosen hero to get the world championship skin: fighter hero Chou.

Right after their 4-0 win against compatriots Blacklist International, ECHO voiced out their preference for Chou as their chosen hero for the commemorative skin during their post-match interview.

"The team has unanimously decided to develop a skin for Chou. Apart from it being the hero that almost all of our team members use, it has also played a big part in our team's success in the tournament. We're excited and glad to work with MOONTON Games who has been attentive and collaborative when it comes to our ideas," Mitch Liwanag, ECHO country manager, said.

Since the M1 World Championship, every winning team has had a say in which hero they want to have a skin that is designed based on their preference. 

M1 champions EVOS Legends from Indonesia chose mage hero Harith while Philippine champions BREN Esports (M2) and Blacklist International (M3) went with Assassin hero Lancelot and Support hero Estes, respectively.

"We hope our fans are as excited as we are to see the new skin. After all, we dedicate the skin to Orcas who have been with us through the years," said two-time world champion Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, whose gameplays on his then signature hero, Lancelot, gave the Philippines' its first world championship crown back in 2021.

MOONTON and ECHO are currently in talks to discuss the details of the in-game commemorative skin. It is expected to be launched in September 2023.

