^

Sports

Gomera off to another title chase in PPS Bais netfest

Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 11:06am
Gomera off to another title chase in PPS Bais netfest
Tennis stock photo
via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines – Mcleen Gomera hopes to start out strong coming off a break as he shoots for a “double” in the PPS-PEPP Mayor Luigi Goñi national tennis juniors championships, which will get going Thursday at the Bais City Tennis Club courts in Negros Oriental.

Gomera kicked off the new season with an MVP romp with a victory in the 16-U division of the Masters Top 8 in Negros Occidental last month but the Lanao del Norte find skipped the stops in Iloilo, Roxas City and Bacolod, which Brice Baisa dominated to emerge the new toast of junior tennis.

But the Palawan City native won’t be around this week to compete in his first International Tennis Federation tournament — the ITF Junior Circuit in Colombo, Sri Lanka — which starts on Friday.

Gomera, however, expects to have his hands full just the same with the likes of Ariel Cabaral, Josh Lim, the Masters Top 8 winner in 14-U, and Kurt Barrera all primed up for battle in 16-U play of the five-day tournament hosted by Mayor Luigi Goñi in his continuing effort to boost local tennis and keep the youngsters busy and prevent them from gadget addiction.

Gomera also faces an uphill battle in the 18-U class with Vince Serna, Herman Illusorio and Cabaral all set for a title crack even as Angel Vosotros and Therese Gauran brace for a showdown in the girls’ side of the premier division of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Gauran is also ranked No. 2 in the 16-U division topbilled by Louise Paliwag, Alexa Cruspero and Queen Villa gear up for a title clash in the 14-U division, while Lim banners the boys’ 14-U cast that includes Rafa Callao, Murray Bolongaita and Andrian Rodriguez.

Callao also gained the top seeding in 12-U class that also drew Gabrio Serillo, also winner of the Masters Top 8.

Meanwhile, action shifts to Manila next week for the Women’s Open (singles and doubles) at the PCA courts in Plaza Dilao with the collegiate championship, featuring team and individual competitions, to be held the following week. For details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

By Anthony Suntay | 23 hours ago
Coach Chris Gavina is one of the brightest young minds we have today, and even if his head coaching duties in the PBA was...
Sports
fbtw

Manny in demand

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is officially retired from boxing but continues to be in demand for appearances and exhibitions all over the world.
Sports
fbtw
Azkals' Etheridge faced 'incident of racism' in Birmingham, says team

Azkals' Etheridge faced 'incident of racism' in Birmingham, says team

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
According to the Blues, the goalkeeper made match official Keith Stroud aware of what happened, which led to a delayed restart...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group 5 nears group sweep

Strong Group 5 nears group sweep

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Strong Group moved on the cusp of a group sweep after walloping listless Al Wahda of Syria, 87-61, in the 32nd Dubai International...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon, Negros Musovados join MPBL as 5th season features 26 squads

Quezon, Negros Musovados join MPBL as 5th season features 26 squads

1 day ago
The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) welcomed Quezon Province and Negros Muscovados to its fold on Sunday night...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gomera off to another title chase in PPS Bais netfest

Gomera off to another title chase in PPS Bais netfest

35 minutes ago
Mcleen Gomera hopes to start out strong coming off a break as he shoots for a “double” in the PPS-PEPP Mayor Luigi...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho's De Leon wishes longtime teammate Gaston 'the best' with new squad

Choco Mucho's De Leon wishes longtime teammate Gaston 'the best' with new squad

By Luisa Morales | 48 minutes ago
Having been teammates since their college days in Ateneo, de Leon and Gaston will now be foes as the latter left the Choco...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine jiu-jitsu team ready for Asian Championships

Philippine jiu-jitsu team ready for Asian Championships

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
With the national trials all set and done, the Philippine jiu-jitsu team is getting ready for its last weeks of preparations...
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk stoked for TCC Invitational repeat bid

Van der Valk stoked for TCC Invitational repeat bid

1 hour ago
Guido Van der Valk is just as thrilled and inspired as the rest of the men of the tour for the Philippine Golf Tour restart...
Sports
fbtw
Anshul Jubli's giant step for India in UFC

Anshul Jubli's giant step for India in UFC

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
When 28-year-old Anshul Jubli enters the Octagon as the “main event” of the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with