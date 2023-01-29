Gerald Anderson clutch as Kalos stays perfect

MANILA, Philippines — Once again, Gerald Anderson took the spotlight.

The celebrity baller was again the immediate star of the show as he led KalosPh to a tense 101-98 win over home team Marikina in the Ballout Sports Season 2 Founder’s Cup at the Marikina Sports Center.

Anderson pumped in 20 points, including clutch baskets in overtime and the extra period that allowed KalosPh in completing the comeback win.

His triple in the last two seconds of regulation sent the game in overtime, but he completed his heroic act in the extra period when he also hit the go-ahead basket in the extra period that allowed KalosPh in securing its third win in as many games and moved up in a share of the lead in the standings of the provincial division of this tournament.

With his team trailing, 89-94, with 1:25 left in the extra period, Anderson and his teammate, Jojo Cunanan, conspired in the endgame.

Cunanan’s trey shoved his team within striking distance, but down to the last 25 seconds of overtime, it was Anderson who once again presided for KalosPh, hitting the go-ahead three-point shot that gave his team the lead, 99-98.

KalosPh came up with a big stop in the next play, then Jerie Pinggoy sealed the win with two free throws for the final tally.

Xentro Mall Rizal joined KalosPh on top after nipping Philippine Navy, 90-83, while Stronghold University of Makati repulsed Game Changer Novaliches, 96-94.