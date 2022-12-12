LeBron James pays tribute to 'The Chosen One' writer after his death in World Cup

PHILADELPHIA – In 2002, Grant Wahl introduced LeBron James to the world with perhaps the most important piece of his career through the Sports Illustrated cover story ‘The Chosen One.’

Twenty years after, it was James’ turn to describe the brilliant sportswriter, fondly remembering him in a eulogy hours after Wahl’s tragic death in the FIFA World Cup on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

“First of all, my condolences go out to his family. I was his brother says something as well. Until we get further details into what transpired [I will not comment further on the nature of his death]. But I’m very fond of Grant and having that cover shoot — me being a teenager and him covering that, it was a pretty cool thing. And he was pretty cool to be around,” James said after his Los Angeles Lakers fell short against the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime.

LeBron on Grant Wahl: “He’s always pretty cool to be around...” https://t.co/mZdzkRonN3 pic.twitter.com/yZjyNhYN7h — alder almo (@alderalmo) December 10, 2022

Wahl’s death was shrouded by controversy after the soccer journalist was detained on November 21 by security staff after trying to enter the venue of the opening match between the US and Wales in an apparent show of support for LGBTQ rights.

FIFA World Cup host Qatar has been criticized for multiple human rights issues concerning women, migrant workers and members of the LGBTQ community. Homosexuality is punishable by up to three years in prison in Qatar, a Muslim country.

Eric Wahl revealed that his brother had received death threats after wearing the shirt to the match to show his support for him.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram account before the account was removed. “I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”

But Wahl's agent, Tim Scanlan, told CBS News that his client “appeared to have suffered some sort of acute distress in the press room.”

Paramedics immediately attended to him and brought him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wahl spoke about his deteriorating health during his eighth World Cup coverage in his Substack newsletter days before his death.

"My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you. What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort," Wahl wrote on December 5.

"I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I'm already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno."

Wahl joined Sports Illustrated in 1996 after graduating from Princeton University, where he covered the Tigers men’s soccer team. He worked his way up to become one of the most influential soccer journalists in the US. But along the way, he also dabbled in basketball, where he tracked down James, who was only a 17-year-old prodigy when he wrote the now-famous SI cover story.

“[Wahl] spent a lot of time in my hometown of Akron covering me over the course of time before that cover story came out. And I’ve always kind of watched from a distance. Even when I moved up in the ranks and became a professional and he kind of went to a different sport and things of that nature, over the years, any time his name would come up, I would always think back to me as a teenager and having Grant in our building down at [St. Vincent High School].

So, it was a tragic loss. It’s unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was, and I wish his family, like I said, the best. And may he rest in paradise,” James said.

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based sports website empiresportsmedia.com.