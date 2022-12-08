Hidilyn Diaz captures 3 elusive golds at weightlifting worlds

Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz celebrates as she wins gold in the women's 55kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 20, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Add “world champion” to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s stellar list of accomplishments.

This after the Filipina wonder took home three medals in the women's 55kg division in the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Bogota, Colombia on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Unbeatable!!!???????? Watch Hidilyn Diaz win the Gold in Snatch during the W55KG A Group! She lifted 93KG on her second attempt and tried a 96KG on the third but failed! However, that was just an amazing performance as always!! ????????????‍?? pic.twitter.com/84KfwGYvFN — IWF (@iwfnet) December 8, 2022

Another 2 Gold medals for Hidilyn Diaz! ????????She started lifting C&Js when all her W55KG colleagues had already done their 3 attempts and did this amazing 114KG for the Gold medal in C&J and Total!!! Congratulations Hidilyn! pic.twitter.com/QyJy0wSL3Y — IWF (@iwfnet) December 8, 2022

Diaz lifted 93kg on snatch and 114kg on clean and jerk for a total of 207kg en route to the sweet sweep.

The pride of Zamboanga bested close rivals Rosalba Morales, the home bet, and Mexico’s Ana Gabriela Lopez.

The world title had been elusive for Diaz, whose collection of medals include golds from the Olympics, Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games. She finished with a bronze in the women’s 53kg in the 2015 worlds and a silver in women’s 55kg in 2021.

Diaz’s latest hat-trick of victories comes as a momentum builder as the Filipina star launches her bid for another gold medal in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.