^

Sports

Ateneo's Dela Rosa, Joson committed to Gilas women in event of call up

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 2:36pm
Ateneo's Dela Rosa, Joson committed to Gilas women in event of call up
Kacey dela Rosa (L) and Jhazmin Joson
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — After an impressive campaign in UAAP Season 85 women’s basketball, Ateneo standouts Kacey dela Rosa and Jhazmin Joson have assured their commitment for flag and country should their numbers be called up for Gilas Pilipinas duty.

Dela Rosa and Joson formed a formidable one-two punch combo for the Blue Eagles that resulted in the team’s first Final Four finish since 2015, boosting their stock as among the up-and-coming national team prospects.

Gilas women head coach Pat Aquino as early as last week have floated their names for a possible national team call up when he assembles the squad for a hectic schedule next year to be highlighted by a three-peat bid in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

And the duo considered as “Shaq and Kobe” of Ateneo are ready to heed the call.

“Well, it'll be an honor to play for the country,” said Joson after Ateneo's 83-64 semis loss to six-time reigning champion National U.

Dela Rosa posted monstrous averages of 16.85 points, 14.38 rebounds and 3.38 blocks while Joson put up 11.33 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.93 steals to become fellow MVP candidates for Season 85.

Ateneo mentor LA Mumar also emphasized the school’s willingness to lend the two stalwarts in support for the national team program – given no hurdles in their academic duties.

“Ipapahiram namin itong dalawang ito. Promise. Basta okay 'yung grades nila, ipapahiram namin. We're gonna lend them to the national team,” he said.

Aside from the two, Gilas women architect Aquino is eyeing a bevy of UAAP standouts led by La Salle’s Lee Sario with UST’s Tacky Tacatac and MVP frontrunner Eka Soriano as part of its pool expansion along with overseas prospects.

“Im really preparing and I've already made a list. Definitely, it's a good problem for me na nae-expand yung pool. Hopefully more kasi ‘yun naman yung goal natin sa Gilas,” added Aquino as Gilas also braces for the Asian Games and the FIBA Asia Cup.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao could have ended up with one more loss in his storied career.
Sports
fbtw
SBP looking to address Gilas coach heavy load

SBP looking to address Gilas coach heavy load

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
With Gilas Pilipinas’ loaded slate next year, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio said there’s...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors stay alive &nbsp;

Road Warriors stay alive  

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
It’s not the end of the road for NLEX yet.
Sports
fbtw
UAAP: Looking at the UST Growling Tigers' season

UAAP: Looking at the UST Growling Tigers' season

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
It could have been a great win, one to offer hope for the next one to come. 
Sports
fbtw
'I'll make sure your tickets are worth it': Denice Zamboanga promises great showing in first Manila fight

'I'll make sure your tickets are worth it': Denice Zamboanga promises great showing in first Manila fight

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Going up against Lin Heqin of China, Zamboanga will aim for a bounce back win in the midst of a hometown crowd. Known for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SIBOL roster for 14th World Esports Championship known

SIBOL roster for 14th World Esports Championship known

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Out of the six esports titles and seven events, the Philippines' national esports team, SIBOL, will see action in three titles:...
Sports
fbtw
Messi misses penalty but still trumps Lewandowski in World Cup

Messi misses penalty but still trumps Lewandowski in World Cup

3 hours ago
For once, Messi was not the Albiceleste's match-winner — he even missed a first-half penalty — but Argentina still...
Sports
fbtw
Clarin takes extra game en route to UAAP finals in stride, keeps Lady Bulldogs focused for 7-peat

Clarin takes extra game en route to UAAP finals in stride, keeps Lady Bulldogs focused for 7-peat

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After six seasons of outright finals berth, the Lady Bulldogs needed to combat the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a Final Four contest...
Sports
fbtw
Villamor GC: Ready for Masters return

Villamor GC: Ready for Masters return

4 hours ago
No less than the country’s top pros have marveled at the transformation of the tight, challenging course into one true...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP top seeds sweep foes to barge into semis

PCAP top seeds sweep foes to barge into semis

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
All the top four seeds of the north and south divisions walloped their opponents by an average of 13.5 points in sweeping...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with