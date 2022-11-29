^

Trading card game debuts in upcoming Genshin Impact update

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 11:21am
MANILA, Philippines — HoYoverse is set to introduce yet another permanent game feature — the Genius Invocation TCG (Trading Card Game) — in the upcoming Versions 3.3 update of their popular open-world game, Genshin Impact.

Besides travelling through the world of Teyvat and finishing different quests, players of Genshin Impact have been treated to other permanent features of the game like cooking, gardening, fishing across the world's different lakes, and designing their own living spaces. The upcoming new permanent feature, Genius Invocation TCG, will allow players to experience Teyvat's popular card game as well as duel different character's in the game, as well as other players online.

To win a duel of Genius Invocation TCG, players must defeat their opponents' cards with attacks similar to the game's main combat system, using elemental skills and reactions. Players will have to use their own character cards, various Action Cards, and strategize their Elemental Dice rolls to come up with a winning strategy. 

Besides the upcoming permanent game feature, Genshin Impact's 3.3 update will also introduce two new playable characters (the Wanderer and Faruzan), a limited brick-game event called "Akitsu Kimodameshi", an obstacle course like game called "Across the Wilderness", the return of the "Misty Dungeon" challenge, as well as the hide and seek event "Windtrace".

Genshin Impact's 3.3 version update will be released on December 7.

