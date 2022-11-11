^

PSC orders probe on NCAA brawl

PSC orders probe on NCAA brawl
John Amores in a fit of rage during the CSB-JRU NCAA game last Tuesday.
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), citing its authority as the sole government body on amateur sports per provisions of Republic Act 6847, issued a resolution Friday assembling a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident involving Jose Rizal University cager John Anthony Amores when he charged and turned violent against the players of the College of St. Benilde in a recently held NCAA game early this week.

PSC Chairman Noli Eala aired his view on the incident, saying that violence has no place in sport. However, fair play is likewise one of the pillars of the sporting community, so the sports chief gave instructions to convene a committee to investigate “all facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The resolution also stated that the investigation will determine the “appropriate actions to be taken by the Commission on all those who may have been involved in the incident.”

Section 11 of RA 6847 gives PSC the “power to perform all acts and things necessary for or in connection with the performance of its functions including the imposition of sanctions upon any national sports association, institution, association, body, entity, team, athlete and sports official for violation of its policies, rules and regulations.”

Representatives from Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, NCAA, JRU, College of St. Benilde, Filoil EcoOil Centre, and other parties involved in the said scuffle will be invited to the inquiry to be led by Eala, assisted by PSC Commissioner Bong Coo and PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr.

