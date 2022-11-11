^

Sports

Heavier Paalam fights for bantamweight gold in ASBC Elite Boxing Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 4:03pm
Heavier Paalam fights for bantamweight gold in ASBC Elite Boxing Championships
Philippines' Carlo Paalam celebrates after winning against Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov during their men's fly (48-52kg) quarter-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
LUIS ROBAYO / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam is making sure he wouldn’t renege on his vow to go at nothing less than a gold in the 2024 Paris Games after falling short of it in Tokyo a year back.

But the proud son of Cagayan de Oro may have to do it in a heavier weight division.

Jumping from flyweight to bantamweight, Paalam is making heads turn again as he zoomed to the finals of the ASBC Elite Boxing Championships Thursday night in Amman, Jordan.

The 24-year-old Talakag, Bukidnon-born pug made easy work of Sanzhai Seidekmatov with a unanimous decision victory that assured him of at least a silver.

But Paalam is expected to shoot for nothing less than a mint against Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan, who was as impressive in disposing of Muzafarov Shakhzod of Uzbekistan also via unanimous decision result, in the finale Sunday night.

Regardless, Paalam had already re-established himself as a force to reckon with after being outshone by Rogen Ladon in the flyweight class the past year.

Ladon, a former Olympian himself even before Paalam’s Tokyo silver feat, has reclaimed his place in the flyweight section where he represented the country in place of the latter in last May’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games where he struck gold.

At the heavier category, Paalam looked impressive in his earlier triumphs over Muhanov Dovlet of Turkmenistan and Joosung Yoon of South Korea days before.

If he keeps it up, Paalam is on course of fulfilling his promise of a Paris Olympics gold.

BOXING

CARLO PAALAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Controversial Jose Rizal University player John Amores could be facing not just one legal battle, but more.
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena cut last as Gilas 12-man lineup vs Jordan known

Thirdy Ravena cut last as Gilas 12-man lineup vs Jordan known

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena was the last player to be cut from the Gilas Pilipinas players in Jordan ahead of their game against the home...
Sports
fbtw

Unfamiliarity could be a problem

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Bay Area is coming off a 92-89 loss to Meralco in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup and coach Brian Goorjian is concerned that in the Dragons’ game against Rain or Shine at the Ynares Center in Antipolo today,...
Sports
fbtw
Youth gaming and lifestyle brand Minana set for launch

Youth gaming and lifestyle brand Minana set for launch

4 hours ago
Marking the official launch of Filipino youth gaming and lifestyle brand, Minana, the “The Greatness is in our blood”...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP roundup: Iloilo trips Negros in Armageddon

PCAP roundup: Iloilo trips Negros in Armageddon

By Rick Olivares | 14 hours ago
The Negros Kingsmen have been in the midst of a resurgence since the recent Wesley So Cup. But beating the Iloilo Kisela Knights...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vintage Paeng Nepomuceno stamps class in Asian seniors bowling tiff

Vintage Paeng Nepomuceno stamps class in Asian seniors bowling tiff

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Hall of Fame bowler Paeng Nepomucenos’ legend continues.
Sports
fbtw
Heavier Paalam fights for bantamweight gold in ASBC Elite Boxing Championships

Heavier Paalam fights for bantamweight gold in ASBC Elite Boxing Championships

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam is making sure he wouldn’t renege on his vow to go at nothing less than a gold...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline seeks to rebound vs winless Army

Creamline seeks to rebound vs winless Army

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Creamline tries to regain its lost pride following that heartbreaking defeat to F2 Logistics last time as it clashes with...
Sports
fbtw
Heat ward off struggling Hornets in OT; Hawks swoop down on Sixers

Heat ward off struggling Hornets in OT; Hawks swoop down on Sixers

2 hours ago
The Miami Heat squandered a 15-point third-quarter lead but held on to beat Charlotte, 117-112, in overtime, handing the Hornets...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzled veterans spice up IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race

Grizzled veterans spice up IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race

2 hours ago
Seven from among close to thousand bidders set out for strong finishes in the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa reeling off Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with