Youth gaming and lifestyle brand Minana set for launch

Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 12:21pm
MANILA, Philippines – Marking the official launch of Filipino youth gaming and lifestyle brand, Minana, the “The Greatness is in our blood” fan-based event will take place on Sunday at the Trinoma Mall in Quezon City.

In line with Minana’s vision to build a leading Filipino youth lifestyle brand that celebrates the best of Filipino talent across entertainment, fashion, music, and lifestyle, “The Greatness is in our blood” event will convene some of the country's leading music talents, pro gamers and cultural influencers for an action-packed program.

Running from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the program will run across three key pillars;

  • Gaming Show Matches: An opportunity to watch Minana pro esports players and leading Gaming Influencers battle it out 5v5 in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. 

The live show matches will feature some of the hottest gaming and lifestyle influencers in the country including Choox TV (29 million subscribers), Eric Eruption Tai (7 million subscribers), Hypebits (6.4 million subscribers), King Jasro (4.5 million subscribers), Elanorm (2.9 million subscribers) and Leah Bernardino (5 million subscribers).

  • Music: Live music performances from leading Filipino performers, including Hip Hop stars, Sheyee and Pio Balbuena. 
  • Fan Experiences: An opportunity for fans to meet and take photos with leading esports team players, gaming influencers and music artists, with money-can't-buy prizes available throughout the day.

Fans can also stand a chance to play onstage with influencers. To enter, fans can follow Minana Esports on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, comment on any post and tag three friends. Five winners will be selected at random.

The “greatness in our blood” launch event will be hosted by leading radio personality Joelle and will also be live streamed on the Minana Facebook channel.

Entry is free, and guests can register via the link here. All details and updates can be found on the Minana Facebook page. 

