^

Sports

Constantino stops Avaricio, rules LPGT Pradera golf tiff

Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 4:04pm
Constantino stops Avaricio, rules LPGT Pradera golf tiff
Harmie Constantino poses with her trophy.

LUBAO, Pampanga – Harmie Constantino stayed out of harm’s way while Chanelle Avaricio floundered in a pressure-packed backside duel between two of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s leading players as the former snatched a one-stroke victory to reign in the ICTSI Pradera Championship despite a closing 74 here Thursday.

Constantino fought back from two shots down with nine holes to go, birdying the par-5 12th for the second straight day then watching Avaricio hobble with a spate of bogeys to pull off the big reversal and win for the first time outside of Eagle Ridge-Aoki.

“I just avoided making mistakes and making more putts than anyone else,” said Constantino, who took control by two as the two-day leader fumbled with bogeys on Nos. 11, 13 and 14.

Both dropped shots on the tough par-4 16th with Constantino closing out with a two-over card for an even 216 and Avaricio holing out with a birdie for a 76 and a 217.

It was Constantino’s third victory, worth P168,750, in a young pro career she launched with two victories in bubble setup last year, both at Eagle Ridge-Aoki. But she failed to figure in title chases in the succeeding LPGT events until she was able to put it all together in the last nine holes coupled with Avaricio’s uncharacteristic windup.

“My game was pretty consistent despite the wind conditions and course setup, which was a little bit harder, with pins on tough spots. But I stayed patient,” she added.

But she later admitted she had no expectations this week, saying she didn’t have a great season. “I just went out there and tried to play well, play good golf.”

A two-over round actually isn’t a good score to close out a big championship but Avaricio simply lost her touch, rhythm and focus with those string of costly bogeys that foiled her drive for a fourth championship after topping the Hallow Ridge and the Caliraya Springs legs, both last April, and the sixth stop of this year’s LPGT here last June where she routed the field by six.

The former Alabama State U star looked headed to re-stamping her class in her LPGT return after clinching a spot in Stage II of the LPGA Q-School. But after a blistering opening 67, she fumbled with a 74 and barely held a one-stroke lead heading to the last 18 holes of the P1.25 million championship.

But she even hiked her lead to two going to the last nine holes but as Constantino toughened up with a clutch birdie on the 12th and a brave run of pars, Avaricio wavered and ran out of holes in her last-ditch bid to force a playoff. She settled for the P108,750 runner-up prize.

Gretchen Villacencio rallied with the day’s best 71 to snare third place honors at 218 worth P93,750, while Pamela Mariano carded a 74 and tied erstwhile third-running Florence Bisera, who limped with a 76, at 219.

Sarah Ababa finished sixth with a 221 after a 72 while amateur Mafy Singson, who humbled the pros at Splendido Taal last May, battled back with a 72 after an 80 to salvage joint seventh at 222 with Korean Kim Seoyunb, who shot a 73.

Sunshine Baraquiel, the Highlands leg winner last year, skied to a 77 and wound up ninth at 224 while amarteur Rev Lizbeth Alcantara ended up 10th at 224 after a decent 73.

GOLF

HARMIE CONSTANTINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipinas coach rues not being grouped with heavyweights US, Germany in Women's World Cup

Filipinas coach rues not being grouped with heavyweights US, Germany in Women's World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Having been grouped with co-hosts New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway in Group A after the official draw, the Filipinas steer...
Sports
fbtw

Fresh jolt for Bolts

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Reeling from a woeful 1-5 start and in danger of missing the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs, Meralco has brought in a fresh import to replace four-year NBA veteran Johnny O’Bryant. It’s not too...
Sports
fbtw
A chat with CA Osasuna exec Luis Arregui

A chat with CA Osasuna exec Luis Arregui

By Anthony Suntay | 8 hours ago
I have always been excited about watching a live football game in Europe because I was told it was an experience like no other....
Sports
fbtw
Eala posts twin wins in French tiff, reaches doubles quarters

Eala posts twin wins in French tiff, reaches doubles quarters

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Eala went through qualifiers to get to the main draw where she edged home bet Jessika Ponchet in a three-set affair, 6-22,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala scores twinkill in Poitiers

Eala scores twinkill in Poitiers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala marched on to the next round of the W80 Poitiers in France, netting victories over fancied counterparts in both...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSC, Ilocos Sur partner for Batang Pinoy 2022

PSC, Ilocos Sur partner for Batang Pinoy 2022

23 minutes ago
Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala and Ilocos Sur Gov. Jeremias “Jerry”...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline ices Akari, nears PVL semis

Creamline ices Akari, nears PVL semis

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite giving up a 23-21 lead in the opening set, Creamline rebounded well in the next three salvos to move closer to a slot...
Sports
fbtw
Search for next Hidilyn Diaz, Carlos Yulo begins as 'Batang Pinoy' returns

Search for next Hidilyn Diaz, Carlos Yulo begins as 'Batang Pinoy' returns

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Batang Pinoy, a multi-sports event for Filipino athletes aged 15 years old and below that produced Tokyo Olympic gold...
Sports
fbtw
PGT tourney: Ababa goes low to rise to the top

PGT tourney: Ababa goes low to rise to the top

2 hours ago
Jhonnel Ababa went low to deal with the high wind that blew the bids of a slew of contenders, sizzling with a tournament-best...
Sports
fbtw
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o given limited minutes in debut with European squad

Juan Gomez de Liaño given limited minutes in debut with European squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño saw limited action in his European league debut as BC Wolves ran away with a 95-70 win against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with