^

Sports

Padao, Gilbuena defeat foes to enter Round of 16 in PCA Open doubles

Philstar.com
October 25, 2022 | 3:41pm
Padao, Gilbuena defeat foes to enter Round of 16 in PCA Open doubles
Tennis stock photo
via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines – Youthful sensation Jude Michael Padao continued to make heads turn as he teamed up with Harvey Gilbuena as they bested Jackey Mirabueno and Vince Serino, 6-2, 6-4, on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 16 in the men’s doubles of the PCA Open Tennis Championships in Plaza Dilao, Paco.

Padao, a 16-year-old gem of a find from Digos, Davao del Sur, and Gilbuena, however, may run into a collision course with the top-ranked Johnny Arcilla and Ronard Joven, who were battling Jules and Alex Lazaro at press time.

The honor student at Corjeso College, who made it to the main draw as a qualifier, has been making a noise in the men’s singles after he eked out a giant-sized 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 win over 11th seed Alberto Villamor the day before to join the big boys in the next round.

It was a win that came a couple of days after Padao slew Rodolfo Barquin, a two-time UAAP champion when he was still with University of the East, in another three-setter, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in the opener last Saturday.

And Padao isn’t about to slow down.

“I will keep going for a win,” said Padao in this meet bankrolled by Smart/PLDT, official ball Dunlop, Manila councilor Jong Isip, San Jose Salt, W. L. Food Products, Palawan Pawnshop and Pagcor.

Interestlingly, Padao was the last of the qualifiers and joined an elite group in the next phase headed by former champions Arcilla, who won nine times here, Jeson Patrombon (2018) and Joseph Victorino (2002).

In men’s doubles, second seed Leander Lazaro and Fritz Verdad dumped Jose Bernardo and Mateo Rivas, 6-2, 6-0, to surge through the round-of-16 in this tilt backed by GAC Motors, GIMACA Convenience Store and Development Corp., Ourzen Chicken, HEAD, Ms. Rina Caniza, Mr. Benito Tan, Primo Dept Fuel Station, Kaizan Steel Trading, Cazneau, Inc. and Knaut Art Glass.

Also making the cut were Kristian Tesorio and Rafael Liangco, who edged John Altiche and John Jeric Accion, 6-4, 5-7, 10-5; Alberto Villamor and Rash Manatad, who downed Andrei Cagamat and Elvin Geluz, 6-4, 6-0; John Tomacruz and Franklin Encarnacion, who waylaid Mathew Crisosto and Maraphael Teng, 6-0, 6-4; Alexis Acabao and Erik Tangub, who ousted Gab Bandoquillo and Feb Deja, 6-3, 7-5; and Jose Antonio Tria and Bryan Saarenas, who slammed Abdulqouhar Allian and Argil Lance Canizares, 6-3, 6-2.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mazzulla, Williams tossed as Celtics crash to first loss

Mazzulla, Williams tossed as Celtics crash to first loss

5 hours ago
The Boston Celtics crashed to their first loss of the season in a stormy 120-102 road defeat to the Chicago Bulls that saw...
Sports
fbtw
Wise, Edward steer Blacklist International to historic championship

Wise, Edward steer Blacklist International to historic championship

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Blacklist International's EXP laner Edward “Edward” Dapadap added another accolade to his name — a second...
Sports
fbtw
Manila Digger climbs to 2nd spot in 7s men's Division 1 football

Manila Digger climbs to 2nd spot in 7s men's Division 1 football

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Defending AIA 7s Football League Men’s Division 1 champions Manila Digger carved out a tough 1-0 win over erstwhile...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers push Lakers in 0-3 hole

Blazers push Lakers in 0-3 hole

16 hours ago
Damian Lillard scored 41 points and Jeremi Grant drove for a game-winning layup with three seconds left Sunday as the Portland...
Sports
fbtw

Suarez raises the bar

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Three-time SEA Games gold medalist Charly Suarez put on a boxing clinic in trouncing dangerous Carlo Magali to retain his WBA Asia superfeatherweight title at the Flash Grand Ballroom in the Elorde Sports Center,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Wise, Edward steer Blacklist International to historic championship

Wise, Edward steer Blacklist International to historic championship

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Blacklist International's EXP laner Edward “Edward” Dapadap added another accolade to his name — a second...
Sports
fbtw
Redemption complete: Blacklist reclaims MPL PH crown

Redemption complete: Blacklist reclaims MPL PH crown

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
In the previous edition of the league, the three-time champions faced early elimination during the regular season as the Agents...
Sports
fbtw
Dogie, V33Wise headline first inductees into MPL Philippines' Hall of Legends

Dogie, V33Wise headline first inductees into MPL Philippines' Hall of Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
Introduced this current season, the MPL PH Hall of Legends celebrates players and coaches who have made considerable contributions...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist, ECHO book M4 tickets as MPL PH Grand Finals clash looms

Blacklist, ECHO book M4 tickets as MPL PH Grand Finals clash looms

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
The jam packed playoffs day began with the Upper Bracket finals against one and two-seeds Blacklist and ECHO. 
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist survives BREN; ECHO sends defending champs RSG to lower bracket in MPL Playoffs

Blacklist survives BREN; ECHO sends defending champs RSG to lower bracket in MPL Playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
Top seed Blacklist International survived a streaking BREN Esports, 3-2, as ECHO avenged their regular season losses against...
Sports
fbtw
MPL Playoffs: RSG keeps title defense alive, BREN Esports stuns Smart Omega

MPL Playoffs: RSG keeps title defense alive, BREN Esports stuns Smart Omega

By Michelle Lojo | 4 days ago
Defending champions RSG Philippines continue their uphill battle to defend their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with