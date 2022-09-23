Yulo asserts floor exercise mastery in All-Japan Seniors Championship

MANILA, Philippines – World champion gymnast Caloy Yulo reigned supreme in his pet floor exercise in the 55th All-Japan Seniors Championship Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as part of his preparation for next month’s World Championship in Liverpool, England.

Munehiro Kugiyama, Yulo’s Japanese coach, reported the good news of the Filipino pocket-sized dynamo’s victory that came with a team event silver and a vault bronze.

Yulo did not compete in the other apparatuses due to a hurting finger.

“He (Yulo) has injury in his finger this time,” said Kugiyama.

Kiguyama said they would fly to Paris, France next month as part of Yulo’s buildup to the Worlds slated October 29 to November 6.

“A month later, we go to pre-camp in Paris and then go directly to the World Championships,” he said.

There, Yulo hopes to improve, if not match, on his vault gold and floor exercise silver in the last edition in Kitakyushu, Japan a year ago.

Yulo also struck gold in the floor in 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.