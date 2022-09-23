^

Sports

Yulo asserts floor exercise mastery in All-Japan Seniors Championship

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 3:14pm
Yulo asserts floor exercise mastery in All-Japan Seniors Championship
Carlos Yulo
STAR / Joey Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines – World champion gymnast Caloy Yulo reigned supreme in his pet floor exercise in the 55th All-Japan Seniors Championship Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as part of his preparation for next month’s World Championship in Liverpool, England.

Munehiro Kugiyama, Yulo’s Japanese coach, reported the good news of the Filipino pocket-sized dynamo’s victory that came with a team event silver and a vault bronze.

Yulo did not compete in the other apparatuses due to a hurting finger.

“He (Yulo) has injury in his finger this time,” said Kugiyama.

Kiguyama said they would fly to Paris, France next month as part of Yulo’s buildup to the Worlds slated October 29 to November 6.

“A month later, we go to pre-camp in Paris and then go directly to the World Championships,” he said.

There, Yulo hopes to improve, if not match, on his vault gold and floor exercise silver in the last edition in Kitakyushu, Japan a year ago.

Yulo also struck gold in the floor in 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

CALOY YULO

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton commended Kai Sotto after the big man was able to score crucially in the fourth quarter...
Sports
fbtw
Streaking Sealions sink Griffins in semis opener

Streaking Sealions sink Griffins in semis opener

23 hours ago
But the Sealions needed to overcome the odds, including an early injury scare to Ron Rosales and a pesky VNS-One Alicia side...
Sports
fbtw

Naturalization coming soon?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The race is on to process Justin Brownlee’s naturalization in time for the Barangay Ginebra import to play for Gilas in the fifth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window against Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for entire NBA season

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for entire NBA season

6 hours ago
The Boston Celtics on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for...
Sports
fbtw
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

5 hours ago
Roger Federer will bring the curtain down on his spectacular career in a "super special" match alongside long-time rival Rafael...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Yulo asserts floor exercise mastery in All-Japan Seniors Championship

Yulo asserts floor exercise mastery in All-Japan Seniors Championship

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
World champion gymnast Caloy Yulo reigned supreme in his pet floor exercise in the 55th All-Japan Seniors Championship.
Sports
fbtw
Knight reestablish presence, humble Blazers

Knight reestablish presence, humble Blazers

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Three-peat seeking Letran has become an afterthought after a horrendous start in NCAA Season 98.
Sports
fbtw
Arevalo gets boost in El Dorado golf bid

Arevalo gets boost in El Dorado golf bid

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
While Clariss Guce and Dottie Ardina are all primed for another shot at the Epson Tour crown, Abby Arevalo revels in some...
Sports
fbtw
Spikers' Turf: Sealions, Nationals collide for shot at finals slot

Spikers' Turf: Sealions, Nationals collide for shot at finals slot

4 hours ago
Streaking PGJC-Navy and a resurgent National University-Sta. Elena clash Saturday in a key match for at least a crack...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP 3rd Conference starts today with opening ceremony at Estancia

PCAP 3rd Conference starts today with opening ceremony at Estancia

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
PCAP’s Open Conference will feature 22 squads that will battle for the right to advance to the second round of the tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with