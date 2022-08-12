FiberXers thrilled to play under Ayo

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-appointed Converge coach Aldin Ayo is banking on his familiarity with the core of the FiberXers to fastrack their integration in their buildup for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The FiberXers are just as thrilled.

Ayo said the presence of his former college players Jeron Teng and Abu Tratter (La Salle), Kevin Racal (Letran), Justin Arana (during his UST days) and RK Ilagan (Junior NBA) comes in handy as they adjust to the coaching and system change.

“Medyo mabilis ang transition because I know the players,” Ayo said in the program Sports Desk on CNN Philippines yesterday.

“Almost half of the players, former players ko. Kung hindi man former players, nakakalaban ko before so I’m familiar with them; kilala ko ang mga ito, ini-scout ko sila for their tendencies, strengths and weaknesses,” he added.