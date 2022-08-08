Moonton, Blacklist International debuts new Estes skin

MANILA, Philippines — The wait is over for Mobile Legends and Blacklist International fans. After numerous photos and videos have surfaced online the past week, Moonton Games and Blacklist International have officially revealed the M3 World Championship Estes skin, the Blacklist International Estes skin also known as "OhMyEstes".

"After months of working with Moonton Games, we can finally see the new Blacklist International Estes skin. It is everything we wanted it to be, and we are excited for our fans to finally use them in-game. May this inspire further our fans to rally behind us in MPL Philippines Season 10," said star player Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna.

In a video shown during Blacklist International's season 10 launch, the OhMyEstes skin is seen in all its glory, along with animation of the character doing Villaluna's signature 'crowning pose'.

"We thank Moonton Games for making sure that the new skin represents our pride and aspirations. Our ideas will now come to fruition and we are looking forward to seeing our fans using the hero in-game," said Alodia Gosiengfiao, Tier One Entertainment co-founder.

"I couldn't be more proud of this skin becoming a reality as it adds to Blacklist International's growing legacy. This isn't just a reminder of our world championship, but also of how our community came together to make it happen," added Tryke Gutierrez, Tier One Entertainment CEO.

The pre-sale of the new skin will start on August 11, with players being able to obtain the skin via completing pre-sale activities plus a cost of 499 diamonds. From August 18-25, the skin will be on salfe for 629 diamonds. After the initial week, the skin will revert to its original price of 899 diamonds.

The 10th Season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) will begin its group stages on August 12.