Meralco relieved with Game 2 win vs SMB after 'embarrassing' loss in opener

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts were able to even out their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series against the San Miguel Beermen, after winning Game Two, 99-88, on Friday.

More than getting themselves on the board though, player of the game Aaron Black relished the victory as it helped his team bounce back after their uncharacteristic loss in the series opener.

Related Stories Bolts turn back Beermen on Norman Blackâ€™s return to tie PBA semis

A game where they were routed and trailed the whole 48 minutes, Black called the stumble "embarrassing" for the team.

"We just looked to bounce back kasi napahiya kami last game eh," Black said Friday.

"You know, that's not the way Meralco plays," he added.

Meralco were coming off of a three-game quarterfinals series against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel when they faced the Beermen, and tired legs got the better of them.

But fortunately for the Bolts, who also welcomed back head coach Norman Black in the sidelines on Friday, they were able to gather their bearings in time to avoid a 0-2 hole in the series.

Still, Black remains wary of how SMB will adjust after their loss and is looking to go toe-to-toe with the former Philippine Cup powerhouse when Game Three tips off.

A pivotal 2-1 lead is up for grabs on Sunday, August 7, at the Araneta Coliseum.