Henderson edges closer to 2nd major crown as Korda fades in Evian Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 24, 2022 | 3:53pm
Brooke Henderson of the Canada competes in the Evian Championship in the French Alps town of Evian-les-Bains, a major tournament on the women's calendar, on July 23, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Brooke Henderson slowed down with a 68 after back-to-back 64s but stayed in control after dispatching Nelly Korda and withstanding a horde of pursuers with a near-impeccable round in moving day in the Amundi Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The Canadian ace shrugged off an early bogey miscue with four birdies, including a muffed downhill eagle-putt bid from close range on No. 7, her 33-35 card at the par-71 Evian layout kept her on top of the heap with a 17-under 196 as Korda failed to gain on wobbly iron play and putting that virtually dropped her out of the title chase.

The world No. 3 moved to within two off Henderson with a birdie on No. 2 but bogeyed Nos. 8 and 10 and scrambled at the back with three birdies against another bogey to save a 71 that however pulled her down to joint sixth at 202, now six strokes off Henderson, who is seeking to nail a second major after ruling the 2016 PGA Championship.

But Korean So Yeon Ryu took the challenger’s role with a 65 as she closed to within two at 198 while Sophia Schubert of the US bounced back from a double bogey on No. 5 that spoiled a two-birdie start with five birdies in the last eight, including four straight from No. 15, to fire a 66 and wrest solo third at 200.

Carlota Ciganda also pressed her bid with four birdies in the first 11 holes but the Spaniard settled for pars the rest of the way for a third straight 67 and a 201 for joint fourth with Korean Sei Young Kim, who birdied three of the last four for a 68.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko of Korea likewise made her move with three birdies in the first eight holes but fumbled with two bogeys against three more birdies for a 67 to join Korda at sixth, along with Charley Hull of Great Britain, Thai Atthaya Thitikul and Korean Hyo Joo Kim.

Hull eagled No. 11 and birdied Nos. 14 and 16 but dropped a stroke on the 17th before holing out with another birdie for a 67, while Thitikul wrested with her irons and putting in a two-birdie, two-bogey card after 10 holes before birdying three of the last eight for a 68.

Kim also checked a rollercoaster round of four birdies against the same number of bogeys after 13 holes with birdies in the last three for a 68.

Korda, impressive with an opening 64 and a second round 67, missed just two fairways but struggled with her mid-irons and at times that her wedge shots would give her birdie opportunities, she would miss them, a couple of which rested on the lip of the cup.

