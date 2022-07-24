UP, Adamson seek early lead as UST debuts new head coach in Filoil preseason tiff

Carl Tamayo (in white) of the UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines — UAAP teams UP Fighting Maroons and Adamson Soaring Falcons will be looking for an early lead in the standings in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on a busy game day on Monday after winning starts in their respectiv bids.

UAAP champs UP, who defeated Mapua, 83-59, in their opener, will face off with University of Perpetual Help System Dalta on the game day's night cap at 5 p.m.

Related Stories Tamayo tows UP past Mapua in Filoil opener

Meanwhile, Adamson, who escaped College of St. Benilde, 80-75, on Saturday, lock horns with Arellano University at 3 p.m.

Their fellow UAAP squads FEU Tamaraws, UST Growling Tigers, and the UE Red Warriors also see action against their respective opponents.

FEU has the LPU Pirates on their hands at 11 a.m. while UST parades new coach Bal David in their preseason opener against the Jose Rizal University.

The Tams, for their part, are looking to bounce back after an opening day loss, 49-65, to La Salle.

The Red Warriors face Emilio Aguinaldo College in the day's first game at 9 a.m.

Games tip off at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan where 17 teams from the UAAP and NCAA are vying for preseason glory before their respective tournaments start later this year.