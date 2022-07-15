HD Spikers eye 3rd straight win in PVL InvitationalÂ 

HD Spikers eye 3rd straight win in PVL Invitational

The HD Spikers rejoice at the height of their fierce rally from two sets down.

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal sets out to keep a firmer grip of the solo lead as it guns a for third straight victory against a struggling Chery Tiggo Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

The HD Spikers took the top spot with a pristine 2-0 record after rallying to turn back the heartbroken Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 24-26, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11, Thursday.

Expect Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos to go to the same starting roster that included new recruit Glaudine Troncoso, who made the most of her first start and chipped in 13 points, when they battle the Crossovers, winless in two starts, at 5:30 p.m.

Delos Santos’ masterstroke proved decisive as Troncoso, an Iloilo native whose last team was Sta. Lucia, came through in that come-from-behind win over Choco Mucho.

Ces Molina, who has starred for the team by averaging 18.5 points in two games, said the key is executing their game plan to the letter.

“Coach kept telling us to just play naturally and just execute our game plan that we practiced,” said Molina.

Also aiming to stay unscathed are Creamline and PLDT, which clash at 2:30 p.m.

The Cool Smashers and the Power Hitters hurdled their first assignments with the former trouncing the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, and the latter routing the Crossovers, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14, both Tuesday.

Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza came through for Creamline by firing 18 and 17 points, respectively, that made up for team captain and many-time league MVP Alyssa Valdez’s struggles.

Valdez, this year’s Open Conference Finals MVP, had a forgettable night and finished with just eight points, one of her lowest in a long while.

Mike Reyes, for her part, should ride the momentum of her solid 15-hit effort last game.