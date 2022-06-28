Malixi seeks redemption in AJGA match play

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi sets out to erase the stigma of a forgettable stint in a stroke play event last week as she vies in the Polo Golf Junior Classic, which gets going Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) at the Bethpage State Park Golf Black course in Farmingdale, New York.

The field, which features 32 players each in the boys and girls sides, includes 47 past American Junior Golf Association champions from seven countries, 38 who have committed to play college golf and 26 Rolex Junior All-Americans. It is the only match play format event on the AJGA schedule.

Both sides are divided into eight pools with three players each with the ICTSI-backed Malixi grouped with Alexandra Gazzoli, Sophie Linder and Madison Dabagio in Pool E. The player with the most points after the round robin play will advance to the next phase.

The initial pool matches will be played Tuesday and Wednesday followed by tiebreaker matches, if necessary. Those advancing to the bracket portion of the competition will compete in the quarterfinals Thursday morning and the semifinals in the afternoon. The title clash and consolation matches will be played Friday.

Malixi, who won the AJGA’s Thunderbird All-Star crown in Arizona last April, struggled all week at the tough Loxahatcheee Golf Club course in the Rolex Junior Championship in Florida and wound up joint 35th.

But there is no way to go but up for the young Filipina star, who will next play with Linder before taking on Gazzoli. She will next play in the British Junior Open on July 11-13 in Scotland.