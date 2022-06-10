Match made in heaven: Comic-lover Jappy Agoncillo best fit to design new Donovan Mitchell shoe

Filipino artist Jappy Agoncillo designed a special colorway for the D.O.N. Issue #3 "Origin Story" in the latest hyperlocal collaboration of adidas Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- For Filipino illustrator Jappy Agoncillo, adidas Philippines could not have picked a better artist to collaborate with for a special colorway of Utah Jazz guard's Donovan Mitchell's latest signature shoe.

That is, he knew that Mitchell's background was his perfect subject.

Like Agoncillo himself, Mitchell is a big fan of comic books and superheroes. The latter's first projects with adidas was actually collaborations with the Marvel franchise.

According to Agoncillo, working on a shoe for someone like Mitchell seems like something that was written in the stars.

"I think a little bit of me thinks that it was meant to be. Like it couldn't have been any other artist but me because it's such a big part of my work," said Agoncillo during the D.O.N. Issue #3 "Origin Story" launch at the adidas Brand Center on Friday.

"That's what people identify my work as 'oh the comic book style guy who does the murals that looks like comics'," he added.

Veering away from 2D murals, Agoncillo brought his love for comics and superheroes in designing the shoe with eye-popping colors that would remind someone of a comic book cover.

Though admitting he could not have imagined being able to come out with his own shoe design when he had started out, the Filipino artist just felt that all the pieces of the puzzle fit.

"To do that for the NBA player who's known for his collab with Marvel is just something that couldn't have gone the other way, personally that's how I believe it," he said.

The D.O.N. Issue #3 "Origin Story" is now available at the Brand Center beginning today while it will also be made available in various adidas stores in the country and Southeast Asia by Sunday, June 12.

A pair of the Filipino-designed shoes retails for P5,800.