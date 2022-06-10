^

Match made in heaven: Comic-lover Jappy Agoncillo best fit to design new Donovan Mitchell shoe

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 8:14pm
Match made in heaven: Comic-lover Jappy Agoncillo best fit to design new Donovan Mitchell shoe
Filipino artist Jappy Agoncillo designed a special colorway for the D.O.N. Issue #3 "Origin Story" in the latest hyperlocal collaboration of adidas Philippines
MANILA, Philippines -- For Filipino illustrator Jappy Agoncillo, adidas Philippines could not have picked a better artist to collaborate with for a special colorway of Utah Jazz guard's Donovan Mitchell's latest signature shoe.

That is, he knew that Mitchell's background was his perfect subject.

Like Agoncillo himself, Mitchell is a big fan of comic books and superheroes. The latter's first projects with adidas was actually collaborations with the Marvel franchise.

According to Agoncillo, working on a shoe for someone like Mitchell seems like something that was written in the stars.

"I think a little bit of me thinks that it was meant to be. Like it couldn't have been any other artist but me because it's such a big part of my work," said Agoncillo during the D.O.N. Issue #3 "Origin Story" launch at the adidas Brand Center on Friday.

"That's what people identify my work as 'oh the comic book style guy who does the murals that looks like comics'," he added.

Veering away from 2D murals, Agoncillo brought his love for comics and superheroes in designing the shoe with eye-popping colors that would remind someone of a comic book cover.

Though admitting he could not have imagined being able to come out with his own shoe design when he had started out, the Filipino artist just felt that all the pieces of the puzzle fit.

"To do that for the NBA player who's known for his collab with Marvel is just something that couldn't have gone the other way, personally that's how I believe it," he said.

The D.O.N. Issue #3 "Origin Story" is now available at the Brand Center beginning today while it will also be made available in various adidas stores in the country and Southeast Asia by Sunday, June 12.

A pair of the Filipino-designed shoes retails for P5,800.

Donaire admits straying from plan

Donaire admits straying from plan

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. had no excuses for losing to Naoya Inoue in their WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight unification duel in Saitama...
Sports
Warriors' Green plays career-worst NBA Finals game amid Boston crowd jeers

Warriors' Green plays career-worst NBA Finals game amid Boston crowd jeers

By Alder Almo | 9 hours ago
They reveled in Green’s misery in Game 3 as their beloved Boston Celtics foiled the Golden State Warriors despite Stephen...
Sports
Fil-Am Guce has solid 66 to get into early mix, Del Rosario rebounds in Carolina Golf Classic

Fil-Am Guce has solid 66 to get into early mix, Del Rosario rebounds in Carolina Golf Classic

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario rebounded from a bogey-bogey start with four birdies in the next 15 holes as she saved a 69 despite wobbly...
Sports
'That's my guy': Nelly halftime performance a highlight of Celtics' Game 3 win

'That's my guy': Nelly halftime performance a highlight of Celtics' Game 3 win

By Alder Almo | 10 hours ago
Packed to the rafters, the atmosphere inside the legendary Boston Garden, now called TD Garden, was so hot as their Celtics...
Sports
Fil-Am Vikings safety Camryn Bynum hopes to bring American Football to Philippines

Fil-Am Vikings safety Camryn Bynum hopes to bring American Football to Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Ahead of his outreach program where he seeks to help victims of Typhoon Agaton in Leyte later this month, Bynum said he was...
Sports
Korea-bound Belangel says Ateneo will be fine without him

Korea-bound Belangel says Ateneo will be fine without him

By Luisa Morales | 18 minutes ago
Forgoing his last two years of eligibility for the Katipunan-based squad, Belangel isn't too worried about how his alma mater...
Sports
Teixeira vs Prochazka, Shevchenko-Santos, Filipino fight make UFC 275 a must-watch

Teixeira vs Prochazka, Shevchenko-Santos, Filipino fight make UFC 275 a must-watch

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
UFC 275 is just three days away and the excitement is building for the first numbered event of the world’s biggest and...
Sports
RRQ faces acid test in Wild Rift global tourney

RRQ faces acid test in Wild Rift global tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
The team, which had an impressive run during the Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS), swept most of their matches, only losing games...
Sports
'It's just one game': Blackwater not keen on celebrating stunner vs TNT

'It's just one game': Blackwater not keen on celebrating stunner vs TNT

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Beating a Mikey Williams-less TNT side 85-78 at the Ynares Center-Antipolo, the Bossing now have won two games in a row since...
Sports
Celtics fed off fans' energy in crucial Game 3 win in Boston, says Smart

Celtics fed off fans' energy in crucial Game 3 win in Boston, says Smart

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
With the series lead on the line, Boston were able to lean on their sixth man on the stands which brought a tremendous atmosphere...
Sports
