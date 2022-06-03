Filipino artist brings Pinoy flare to Donovan Mitchell's latest adidas shoe

The special edition colorway of the D.O.N. Issue #3 designed by Filipino artist Jappy Agoncillo

MANILA, Philippines – A second basketball shoe from sportswear giant adidas has received the Filipino treatment after a collaboration with illustrator Jappy Agoncillo on the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell's latest signature shoe.

Formally announced on Friday, Agoncillo worked with adidas for a special edition release of the D.O.N. Issue #3 dubbed "Origin Story".

Agoncillo's work on the basketball sneaker follows the path already set by compatriot Quiccs, who designed a "Manila Heritage" sneaker of the Harden Vol. 5s last year.

The most apparent nod to the Philippines on the shoe is a map of Manila on the left shoe's outsole. The other features a map of Mitchell's home state of Elmsford, New York.

adidas The outsoles of the shoe include maps of Donovan Mitchell's home state of Elmsford, New York, and Manila

Agoncillo also added his own flare with a halftone pattern on the sneakers, inspired by his love for comic books while also paying homage to previous D.O.N. offerings.

The sock liners honor Utah Jazz greats like Charlie Parker and Louis Armstrong.

adidas Closer look at the sock liners of the shoe featuring Utah Jazz greats

Stars also aligned for Agoncillo and Mitchell when it came to the tiger stripes making an appearance on the heel of the shoe.

Agoncillo has a tiger for his signature mark, while Mitchell's middle school team was called the Greenwich Country Day School Tigers.

adidas Tiger stripes -- which both have meaning for Agoncillo and Mitchell, also make an appearance on the shoe

Other notable designs on Agoncillo's take is the wing tip icon on the heel tab to represent Mitchell's college team the Louisville Cardinals.

adidas A nod to Donovan Mitchell's college team is found on the heel tab

The Jazz star's mantra "Determination Over Negativity" is also found on the straps across the shoe's laces.

adidas Donovan Mitchell's mantra "Determination Over Negativity" makes its way into the design as well

Agoncillo shared that the mantra played a key role in how he put his design to life.

"The concept of the design is about honoring the past and looking towards the future. Taking inspiration from how D.O.N. was named after Donovan Mitchell’s ‘Determination Over Negativity’ mantra, the design pays homage not only to the history of wins and losses of Donovan, but also the endless possibilities that the future has in store with continuous hard work and determination," he said.

Meanwhile, adidas Philippines Brand Communications and Sports Marketing Manager JD Cortez said that their latest work with Agoncillo, who also came out with the City Shop Manila Hoops tee collection recently, was for the brand to stay consistent in supporting local artists.

"The brand truly wants to stay consistent; to inspire and empower local talent," he said.

"Like our past Filipino-inspired projects and through collaborations such as this, we are proud to give local artists like Jappy Agoncillo the platform to represent and illustrate the true essence of being Filipino beyond what the world already knows about us," he added.

The D.O.N. Issue #3 "Origin Story" retails for P5,800 a pair and will drop first at the adidas Brand Center and adidas.com.ph beginning June 10.

Other adidas stores across the Philippines and in Southeast Asia will start selling Agoncillo's design by Independence Day, June 12.