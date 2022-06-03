^

Sports

Filipino artist brings Pinoy flare to Donovan Mitchell's latest adidas shoe

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 1:04pm
Filipino artist brings Pinoy flare to Donovan Mitchell's latest adidas shoe
The special edition colorway of the D.O.N. Issue #3 designed by Filipino artist Jappy Agoncillo
adidas

MANILA, Philippines – A second basketball shoe from sportswear giant adidas has received the Filipino treatment after a collaboration with illustrator Jappy Agoncillo on the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell's latest signature shoe.

Formally announced on Friday, Agoncillo worked with adidas for a special edition release of the D.O.N. Issue #3 dubbed "Origin Story".

Agoncillo's work on the basketball sneaker follows the path already set by compatriot Quiccs, who designed a "Manila Heritage" sneaker of the Harden Vol. 5s last year.

The most apparent nod to the Philippines on the shoe is a map of Manila on the left shoe's outsole. The other features a map of Mitchell's home state of Elmsford, New York.

The outsoles of the shoe include maps of Donovan Mitchell's home state of Elmsford, New York, and Manila
adidas

Agoncillo also added his own flare with a halftone pattern on the sneakers, inspired by his love for comic books while also paying homage to previous D.O.N. offerings.

The sock liners honor Utah Jazz greats like Charlie Parker and Louis Armstrong.

Closer look at the sock liners of the shoe featuring Utah Jazz greats
adidas

Stars also aligned for Agoncillo and Mitchell when it came to the tiger stripes making an appearance on the heel of the shoe.

Agoncillo has a tiger for his signature mark, while Mitchell's middle school team was called the Greenwich Country Day School Tigers.

Tiger stripes -- which both have meaning for Agoncillo and Mitchell, also make an appearance on the shoe
adidas

Other notable designs on Agoncillo's take is the wing tip icon on the heel tab to represent Mitchell's college team the Louisville Cardinals.

A nod to Donovan Mitchell's college team is found on the heel tab
adidas

The Jazz star's mantra "Determination Over Negativity" is also found on the straps across the shoe's laces.

Donovan Mitchell's mantra "Determination Over Negativity" makes its way into the design as well
adidas

Agoncillo shared that the mantra played a key role in how he put his design to life.

"The concept of the design is about honoring the past and looking towards the future. Taking inspiration from how D.O.N. was named after Donovan Mitchell’s ‘Determination Over Negativity’ mantra, the design pays homage not only to the history of wins and losses of Donovan, but also the endless possibilities that the future has in store with continuous hard work and determination," he said.

Meanwhile, adidas Philippines Brand Communications and Sports Marketing Manager JD Cortez said that their latest work with Agoncillo, who also came out with the City Shop Manila Hoops tee collection recently, was for the brand to stay consistent in supporting local artists.

"The brand truly wants to stay consistent; to inspire and empower local talent," he said.

"Like our past Filipino-inspired projects and through collaborations such as this, we are proud to give local artists like Jappy Agoncillo the platform to represent and illustrate the true essence of being Filipino beyond what the world already knows about us," he added.

The D.O.N. Issue #3 "Origin Story" retails for P5,800 a pair and will drop first at the adidas Brand Center and adidas.com.ph beginning June 10.

Other adidas stores across the Philippines and in Southeast Asia will start selling Agoncillo's design by Independence Day, June 12.

ADIDAS

FASHION

SHOES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Wesley So may not be a world chess champion just yet. But beating the best in the planet twice in a three-day span is the...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto still snubbed on ESPN, Bleacher Report mock drafts

Kai Sotto still snubbed on ESPN, Bleacher Report mock drafts

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Despite appearing 49th overall in Sports Illustrated's predictions last week, no other media outlet has followed suit, including...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines books return trip to Men's World Floorball Championships

Philippines books return trip to Men's World Floorball Championships

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
On Thursday, the Philippines edged Australia, 4-2, to top Group G and clinch an outright berth to the WFC set in Switzerland...
Sports
fbtw
Aussie boxing champ Kambosos underscores Pacquiao's role in his rise

Aussie boxing champ Kambosos underscores Pacquiao's role in his rise

22 hours ago
George “Ferocious” Kambosos has risen from humble beginnings to the precipice of being crowned undisputed lightweight...
Sports
fbtw

Vucinic calls shots for Gilas vs New Zealand, India

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Serbian Nenad Vucinic is tapped to do head coaching chores for Gilas Pilipinas as the youth-oriented crew embarks on the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Bacolod, Nueva Ecija eye longer MPBL win streaks

Bacolod, Nueva Ecija eye longer MPBL win streaks

By Roy Luarca | 26 minutes ago
Powerhouse Nueva Ecija seeks its second straight win against General Santos City at 7 p.m. while cellar-dwellers Manila and...
Sports
fbtw
Lito Adiwang upbeat on stablemate Jenelyn Olsim's chances in upcoming fight

Lito Adiwang upbeat on stablemate Jenelyn Olsim's chances in upcoming fight

By Luisa Morales | 36 minutes ago
Now keenly watching from the sidelines after suffering an injury in his last fight, Adiwang said he is confident in Olsim's...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So moves to No. 5 in world chess rankings with latest win

Wesley So moves to No. 5 in world chess rankings with latest win

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Wesley So is now the fifth highest rated chess player in the planet. And he is continuously ascending.
Sports
fbtw
Fiery start propels Harigae to US Women&rsquo;s Open lead; Saso, 2 other Pinays falter

Fiery start propels Harigae to US Women’s Open lead; Saso, 2 other Pinays falter

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Mina Harigae flashed awesome driving and exceptional putting, producing a major career-best of seven-under 64 to seize a one-stroke...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics hand Warriors 1st post-season loss at home with Game 1 stunner

Celtics hand Warriors 1st post-season loss at home with Game 1 stunner

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After heading into the final frame down by 12, the Celtics uncorked a 17-0 run after cutting the lead to three, 100-103, to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with