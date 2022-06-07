^

Immaculate Lady Bulldogs run Lady Tams down, near outright finals entry

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 8:53pm
Rookie Mhicaela Belen flirted with another triple-double of 18 markers, eight digs and nine receptions.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Thursday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
10 a.m. – UE vs FEU
12:30 p.m. – AdU vs DLSU
4 p.m. – NU vs UST
6:30 p.m. – ADMU vs UP

MANILA, Philippines – Undefeated National University clobbered Far Eastern University, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10, to knock on the doorstep of gaining an outright finals passage via sweep in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Rookie Mhicaela Belen flirted with another triple-double of 18 markers, eight digs and nine receptions as the Lady Bulldogs moved on cusp of the two-round elimination sweep with a 13-0 card.

NU’s last assignment is tomorrow against Santo Tomas (9-4), which booked its slot in the Final Four with a 26-24, 25-18, 25-19 win over the listless University of the East (0-13) earlier.

Sheena Toring and Alyssa Solomon pumped in 12 and 10 points, respectively, to support Belen with libero Jennifer Nierva (18 digs, 12 receptions) and Camilla Lamina (25 sets) maneuvering NU’s smooth offense anew.

“Mga ganitong game ‘yung consequence kapag hindi kami naglaro nang maayos. Kaya nire-remind ko sila palagi na hindi puwede maging complacent kahit sinong kalaban,” said coach Karl Dimaculangan as NU surrendered the opening set against the struggling FEU squad with only one victory.

“Good thing, naka-recover kami. Hindi pa tapos ang trabaho,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ypril Tapia (13), Eya Laure (12) and Kecelyn Galdones (11) led a balanced attack as the Golden Tigresses joined unbeaten NU and La Salle (9-3) to the Final Four.

The Final Four format would either be a stepladder in favor of NU in the finals already or a traditional semis pairing depending on the crucial NU-Santo Tomas duel.

Only one ticket left is up for grabs among remaining contenders Ateneo (7-5), Adamson (6-6) and University of the Philippines (5-7).

The Lady Tamaraws (1-12) and the Lady Warriors (0-13) were eliminated as early as last week.

FEU

LADY BULLDOGS

LADY TAMARAWS

NU

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
