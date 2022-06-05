^

UST claims three-peat in UAAP beach volleyball

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 5, 2022 | 4:12pm
UST claims three-peat in UAAP beach volleyball
Rancel Varga (L) and Jaron Requinton
MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas captured its third straight title in the UAAP men’s beach volleyball, fending off a gritty challenge from National U, 28-26, 21-15, in the thrilling finale Sunday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

Rancel Varga and Jaron Requinton proved to be a dazzling duo for the Tiger Spikers, whose escape act in the back-and-forth first set paved the way to their successful title retention.

Overall, it’s the sixth title for Santo Tomas as the league’s winningest beach volleyball squad.

“Our goal is to win the championship, ‘yung three-peat po. Bonus na lang po ‘yung MVP,” said Varga following a stellar performance buoyed by the presence of his family.

"Sobrang saya kasi nandito ulit yung family ko. Sobrang saya kasi na-witness po nila kung ano yung pinaghirapan namin ng ilang taon," he added.

With Santo Tomas’ dynasty on the line, Varga got a needed help from veteran Requinton who was fielded only in the tailend of the eliminations from being the team’s third player.

Requinton stamped his class as a national team veteran highlighted by a clinching block in the first set for a 1-0 cushion. There was no looking back for Varga, Requinton and the Tiger Spikers since then in a more convincing second set win.

"Sobrang challenging po sa akin kasi sa national team defender ako, so pagpasok ko sa training bubble ng UST, kailangan ko pong mag-adjust kasi ako po yung blocker," said Requinton, who won a bronze medal in the just-concluded Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

Earlier, La Salle bested University of the Philippines, 21-17, 21-17, to win the bronze medal behind Rookie of the Year Noel Kampton.

