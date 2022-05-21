Sibol's League of Legends team on track for another esports medal

MANILA, Philippines — Sibol’s League of Legends team, West Point Esports, is one win away to giving its third gold after beating Malaysia, 3-1, in the League of Legends semifinals.

The first match in the best of five semifinals saw Malaysia with a dominant opening, backing Sibol to a corner, 8-24.

Sibol led most of the time in game two and secured an ace at 20:39 but struggled to breakthrough Malaysia’s defense. A siege at the 27th minute saw three down on the side of Sibol but the damage from Hezro “Parzival” Canlas was enough to equalize the series, 21-11.

Sibol continued to control the map in game three. Hoping to turn the tides, Malaysia engaged in a team fight after Sibol takes the baron on the 30th minute only for Sibol to score an ace and eventually the game at 25-6 to bring them at match point.

Wanting to end the match, Sibol stacked an early 5-0 lead and once again took control of the map. A tactic of Malaysia to pick-off Jan Edward “Cresho” Hortizuela backfired as Sibol scored an ace.

The Malaysian squad fired back by stealing the baron. Hoping to end the match, an impatient Sibol tried to siege Malaysia’s base only to be three members town, giving Malaysia a chance to take control of the map. A bait tactic by Andre “Calumnia” Soriano forced an engagement and Sibol scored another ace to end the match, 24-9, booking their ticket to the finals.

Sibol will face either Vietnam or Singapore in the finals Sunday, May 22 and are assured another medal for the esports event.

