^

Sports

Boxers as collateral damage

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
May 20, 2022 | 12:00am

Russian Umar Kremlev has been reelected under questionable circumstances as IBA (International Boxing Association) president for a four-year term and it may sound the death knell for the sport in the Olympics. As it stands, boxing has been removed from the 2028 Los Angeles Games. However, the sport is in the 2024 Paris Olympics with seven divisions for men and six for women, assembling 124 fighters. In Tokyo, there were eight classes for men and five for women.

IBA was not allowed to supervise boxing in Tokyo. Instead, IOC formed a task force to manage the proceedings. IBAs failure to comply with IOC governance guidelines and dubious results in previous Olympic competitions prompted the disenfranchisement. With Kremlevs reelection, it appears that IOC will once more oversee boxing in Paris.

Kremlev doesnt seem fazed by IOCs lack of confidence. The scuttlebutt is hes ready to steer IBA outside of the Olympics, turning it into a professional organization to challenge the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO for global recognition. Kremlevs support comes from the Russian state-controlled energy company Gazprom. UEFA used to be sponsored by Gazprom but the football body severed ties in the wake of Russias invasion of Ukraine. If Kremlev refuses to abide by IOC policies, its likely a new international boxing federation will be created to reestablish Olympic affiliation.

Most countries are linked to IBA because of the Olympics with their funding sourced from National Olympic Committees (NOCs). If IBA is dissociated from the Olympics, those countries will lose their funding from NOCs and look elsewhere for support. Will Gazprom pick up the slack? If Kremlevs agenda is to transform IBA into a Russian enclave for professional boxing, hell end up with just a handful of countries. Kremlev has started professionalizing the ranks by offering cash prizes in the ongoing World Womens Championships in Istanbul where gold medalists will be awarded $100,000, silver medalists $50,000 and bronze medalists $25,000.

How Kremlev was reelected smacked of controversy. The NetherlandsBoris van der Vorst sought to challenge Kremlev for the presidency but was disqualified “for campaigning outside the electoral period and collaborating with other candidates.” Van der Vorst was cleared of the same charges by the IBA Disciplinary Committee but was disqualified by another body formed by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit. Van der Vorst protested the disqualification and brought the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The election was delayed for a day because of the protest but it went on anyway as Kremlev was reelected by acclaim, rejecting an actual vote. IOC said the incident only reinforced questions and doubts about IBAs governance.

The integrity of boxing has been severely compromised by Kremlev but the sport must not be made to suffer from his demonization. The solution isnt to strike out boxing from the Olympics. The solution is to institute dramatic reforms in IBA and if thats not possible because of Kremlevs stranglehold, then IOC should find an alternative to create a new boxing federation that will stand for fairness, justice and transparency. Athletes must be spared from this predicament and shouldnt be waylaid as collateral damage.

IBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Warriors blast Doncic, Mavs in NBA West finals opener

Warriors blast Doncic, Mavs in NBA West finals opener

13 hours ago
Stephen Curry scored 21 points as the Golden State Warriors bottled up Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to win their Western...
Sports
fbtw
Bata loved, adored by Vietnamese fans

Bata loved, adored by Vietnamese fans

By Abac Cordero | 2 days ago
Efren “Bata” Reyes, the legendary pool magician from the Philippines, is being treated here like a young K-pop...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women pummel hosts Vietnam for 3rd straight win

Gilas women pummel hosts Vietnam for 3rd straight win

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
A scorching-hot start saw Gilas scoring 40 points in just the opening quarter as they doubled up early on the hosts, 40-...
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
Now 41 years of age, Marestella is ready to pass on the baton but not without a remarkable fight. Last May 16, she jumped...
Sports
fbtw
Sources: Kai Sotto to work out with Knicks next week

Sources: Kai Sotto to work out with Knicks next week

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto is set to begin his NBA private workouts next week in New York, according to league sources.
Sports
fbtw
Latest

Tight race in homestretch

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
There are 27 sports left to play in the last three days of the Hanoi SEA Games with the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore battling to grab gold medals in the race to finish in the top three overall standings...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors overwhelm Mavs in opener

Warriors overwhelm Mavs in opener

1 hour ago
Stephen Curry scored 21 points as the Golden State Warriors bottled up Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to win their Western...
Sports
fbtw

Chessers break medal-less spell

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will not be going home empty-handed in chess for the second Southeast Asian Games edition.
Sports
fbtw

CCLEX featured route in IRONMAN 70.3

1 hour ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines marks its return to Cebu in post-pandemic times in grand fashion with a new bike route on the longest and tallest bridge in the country.
Sports
fbtw

Boxers as collateral damage

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Russian Umar Kremlev has been reelected under questionable circumstances as IBA president for a four-year term and it may sound the death knell for the sport in the Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with