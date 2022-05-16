Yulo ends SEA Games bid with 5th gymnastics gold

Carlos Yulo finishes with a whopping seven-medal haul from Hanoi, including five golds.

HANOI – Carlos Yulo wrapped up his campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here with his fifth gold medal, ruling the men's horizontal final at Quan Nga Sports Palace on Monday.

Yulo, who also won gold in vault earlier today, shared the top spot in horizontal bars with home bet Dinh Phuong Thanh.

Related Stories World champ Yulo leaps to 4th SEA Games gold

Both gymnasts ended up with 13.867 with their routines and thus tied for the top mint.

Coming in third was also another Vietnam bet in Thanh Tung Le, who scored 13.433.

Yulo had a more difficult routine compared to Thanh, who only had a score of 5.000 compared to Yulo's 5.400 in difficulty.

But the Vietnamese gymnast made up for it in execution where he tallied a higher score (8.867) against Yulo's (8.467).

Still, Yulo finishes with a whopping seven-medal haul here, including five golds.

Yulo topped the competition in floor exercise, vault, still rings and in the men's individual all-around. His two silvers were won in parallel bars and the team event.

Coincidentally, it was also Thanh who edged the Filipino in parallel bars where he beat Yulo's score, 15.133 to 14.900.