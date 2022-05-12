Ex-Mapua champion coach Joel Banal bares Cardinals' keys to ending NCAA title drought

MANILA, Philippines – Whatever happens in the upcoming NCAA men’s basketball finals between Letran and Mapua, the latter’s head coach, Randy Alcantara, will have earned the honor that the apprentice has become a master.

Alcantara, who was a key player in Mapua’s back-to-back champion squads from 1990-92, guided his largely home grown squad back to the finals with a pulsating 70-67 win over the San Beda Red Lions in the Final Four.

In doing so, Mapua ended an incredible streak of 15 consecutive finals appearances by the San Beda dating back to 2006 when they began their current run of dominance.

Prior to the finals, Alcantara spoke to his old coach — former Mapua star and title-winning mentor Joel Banal.

“Heto lang gusto ko sabihin,” Banal advised his former player. “Every time I have speed and outside shooting, hindi ako natatakot. Kahit nung nag-coach ako ng Alaska, kahit dehado kami sa tao, lalaban kami basta meron kami speed and shooting. At… malayo mararating mo.”

This current Mapua team, opined Banal to Alcantara, reminds him of the 1991-92 squad that defeated the Red Lions of Boybits Victoria and Merwin Castelo in the finals.

“We didn’t have the height as we lost Kevin Ramas, Boogie Olano, Oca Cabrera and Mario Santos from our starting five,” recounted Banal. “Only Benny Cheng was left from the starters. But we had Gary Topacio, Neri Ronquillo, Manny Baltazar, Chester Lemen, Rey So, Ruben dela Rosa and Randy.”

“We shot well from the outside, we ran, and on defense, we pressed. We played a lot of small ball just like this Mapua team does.”

The current Cardinals have a homegrown flavor to them in Warren Bonifacio, Paolo Hernandez, Brian Lacap, Jasper Salenga, and Joaqui Garcia. With Alcantara calling the shots, the Red Robins won the 2016 and 2018 NCAA Juniors crowns.

Furthermore, Alcantara has also won (along with his assistant, Yong Garcia who has skippered Marinerong Pilipino) with the San Juan Knights in the MPBL.

“It will not be easy against Letran, which has the height,” surmised Banal. “But as I said, when you have speed and outside shooting, you have a chance. I hope they win it because it has been a while for Mapua to taste college basketball glory.”

The best-of-three championship series between Letran and Mapua begins Friday, May 13, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.