^

Sports

Balanced Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Falcons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 2:32pm
Balanced Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Falcons
Mhicaela Belen
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:38 p.m.) — The NU Lady Bulldogs picked up where they left off even after a two-year hiatus from UAAP volleyball, fashioning out a three-set victory over the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

A squad that was 3-0 in UAAP Season 82 before competition was stopped abruptly due to the pandemic, the Lady Bulldogs didn't look to be out of practice.

Mhicaela Belen, who was able to gain national team experience during the hiatus, paced NU with 14 points as the player of the game.

The Lady Bulldogs brandished dominance over the San Marcelino squad save for the second set where Adamson dictated the tempo.

But errors in the endgame cost them the set, and NU found themselves in a 0-2 hole.

Buoyed by their back-to-back set wins, the Legarda-based spikers rode the momentum and closed out the Lady Falcons in the third set.

Playing supporting role to Belen are her fellow national team members Ivy Lacsina and Jen Nierva.

Meanwhile, young gun Princess Robles also found herself back in the fold for the Lady Bulldogs after missing a season.

Robles added 12 markers in the victory. 

Alyssa Solomon was the top scorer for NU with 15 points.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a resolution dated May 3, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) took away Casimero's belt per the recommendation of its World...
Sports
fbtw
Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo
play

Why athletes and coaches are rallying for presidential bet Leni Robredo

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Instead of coming in their respective teams' colors or uniforms, they were unified in one objective: making a stand for the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala seeks to end long SEA Games women's tennis spell

Eala seeks to end long SEA Games women's tennis spell

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
The spotlight on Alex Eala should be bright enough to pierce through the thick layer obscuring the title chase in women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles spring back from UP stunner, soar to UAAP finals

Eagles spring back from UP stunner, soar to UAAP finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Three-time reigning champion Ateneo booked a quick flight to the finals, after all.
Sports
fbtw
Hot-shooting Archers parry Maroons to force do-or-die game

Hot-shooting Archers parry Maroons to force do-or-die game

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Led by Evan Nelle, the Taft-based squad waxed hot from deep to sink the Maroons, who were erstwhile on a high from ending...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Win or go home: Maroons, Archers battle for last UAAP finals slot

Win or go home: Maroons, Archers battle for last UAAP finals slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 minutes ago
University of the Philippines and La Salle collide one more time, locking horns in a win-or-go-home semifinal duel to dispute...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena, June Mar Fajardo banner Gilas Pilipinas in SEA Games

Kiefer Ravena, June Mar Fajardo banner Gilas Pilipinas in SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A PBA-laden Gilas Pilipinas squad is headed to the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi later this month seeking to claim their...
Sports
fbtw
3 Filipino athletes positive for COVID-19 as Philippines starts SEA Games bid

3 Filipino athletes positive for COVID-19 as Philippines starts SEA Games bid

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The football and beach handball teams and kickboxers will be the first Filipinos to get their feet wet as they plunge into...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: 'Twin victories'

PGA Tour Player Blog: 'Twin victories'

By Jon Rahm | 2 hours ago
Spanish golf star Jon Rahm returned to his winning ways at the Mexico Open. It was an especially poignant win for the Spaniard,...
Sports
fbtw
Paul shines as Suns torch Mavs for 2-0 lead

Paul shines as Suns torch Mavs for 2-0 lead

2 hours ago
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns poured it on in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 129-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with