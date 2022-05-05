Balanced Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Falcons

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:38 p.m.) — The NU Lady Bulldogs picked up where they left off even after a two-year hiatus from UAAP volleyball, fashioning out a three-set victory over the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

A squad that was 3-0 in UAAP Season 82 before competition was stopped abruptly due to the pandemic, the Lady Bulldogs didn't look to be out of practice.

Mhicaela Belen, who was able to gain national team experience during the hiatus, paced NU with 14 points as the player of the game.

The Lady Bulldogs brandished dominance over the San Marcelino squad save for the second set where Adamson dictated the tempo.

But errors in the endgame cost them the set, and NU found themselves in a 0-2 hole.

Buoyed by their back-to-back set wins, the Legarda-based spikers rode the momentum and closed out the Lady Falcons in the third set.

Playing supporting role to Belen are her fellow national team members Ivy Lacsina and Jen Nierva.

Meanwhile, young gun Princess Robles also found herself back in the fold for the Lady Bulldogs after missing a season.

Robles added 12 markers in the victory.

Alyssa Solomon was the top scorer for NU with 15 points.