Tigresses blank Lady Tams in UAAP volleyball season opener

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 12:10pm
Tigresses blank Lady Tams in UAAP volleyball season opener
Eya Laure (center) and the UST Golden Tigresses claimed victory over the FEU Lady Tamaraws in the first game of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:39 p.m.) — Collegiate volleyball is back.

The UST Golden Tigresses logged the first victory in UAAP women's volleyball in two years after a three-set victory over the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 25-23, 25-20, 25-25-21, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

Serving as the opening match of UAAP Season 84, the Tigresses fended off comeback bids by the Morayta-based squad in the first and second sets.

Paced by holdovers Eya Laure and Camille Victoria, the Tigresses shook off rust to take the straight sets victory.

However, an injury to Imee Hernandez soured UST's victory.

In the opening set, UST reached set point early, 24-20, and while the Lady Tamaraws saved four set points, UST was still able to draw first blood.

Then in the second set, the Tigresses zoomed to an 8-0 start but FEU clawed back into the set to clinch a deadlock, 15-all.

Luckily for the Tigresses , they were able to string four straight points to create distance anew.

Laure finished the set with an off of the block hit to claim the dominant 2-0 lead.

The two botched comeback efforts seemed to be the backbreaker for the Lady Tamaraws as they seemed gassed in the third set.

FEU's sluggish effort in the third saw the Golden Tigresses comfortably ahead to take the victory.

Laure finished with 13 points to lead UST, 12 of which came from attacks.

Victoria added 11 markers.

For FEU, it was Lycha Ebon who was the go-to scorer with nine points.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
