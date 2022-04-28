Philippines upbeat on SEA Games boxing bid even without Paalam

Olympian bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial (left) and silver medal winner Nesthy Petecio will a 10-strong boxing squad in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines is optimistic it will perform well in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set May 12 to 23 in spite of the absence of Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam.

The country will be without Paalam and will field in a 10-strong squad headed by Olympian silver medal winner Nesthy Petecio and bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial instead.

Claiming Paalam’s flyweight spot was Rogen Ladon, who came through with a performance to remember in stunning Asian champion and Asian Games titlist Amit Panghal of India and seizing the mint in the Thailand Open held early this month in Phuket.

“Carlo is still catching up in his conditioning while Rogen has been doing well since the start of the year and he also struck gold in Thailand,” said ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo.

Olympian Irish Magno, meanwhile, will spearhead the women’s squad as she competes in the 51-kilogram class.

The other members of the team are Ian Clark Bautista (57kg), James Palicte (63kg) and Marjon Pianar (69kg) in the men’s division and Josie Gabuco (48kg), Riza Pasuit (57kg) and Hergie Bacyadan (75kg) in the women’s.

The Filipinos are eyeing to match, if not surpass, their seven-gold, three-silver and two-bronze haul in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

Manalo though refused from making a fearless forecast.

“I think we put up a solid line-up with boxers who have very good chances to finish at the top of the podium,” said Manalo. “We use a process-oriented approach so we don’t really set numeric goals like the number of medals or gold to win.”

“But the team will be ready,” he added.