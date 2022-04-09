^

Sports

Archers rally late, shoot down Falcons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 9, 2022 | 3:06pm
Archers rally late, shoot down Falcons
Evan Nelle
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Green Archers mounted a comeback from eight points down in the fourth quarter to stun the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 61-58, in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

The Archers ended the game on a 16-5 run to score a bounce back victory and end the first round with a 5-2 slate.

La Salle was scoreless in the first 4:59 of the final frame but was able to pull the rug from under Adamson behind clutch plays from Evan Nelle and Balti Baltazar.

The Falcons were ahead 53-45 after an 11-0 start to the fourth quarter.

But the seasoned Archers were not deterred as they leaned on stingy defense to cause miscues on the Adamson side.

Schonny Winston hit the basket to complete La Salle's comeback with 51 ticks left to take the lead, 56-55.

Nelle then hit a dagger triple with 16.3 seconds remaining in the game to pad La Salle's lead to four.

While Keith Zaldivar hit a three-pointer of his own to cut La Salle's lead to one, Joaqui Manuel was able to hit two clutch freebies to put the lead back up to three.

Baltazar then forced the defensive stop with a block in the dying seconds of the game for La Salle to hold on for the win.

Manuel topscored for La Salle with 14 points while Nelle chipped in 12.

Winston also tallied 10 markers to aid the Taft-based squad.

Jerom Lastimosa paced the Soaring Falcons who absorbed their 5th straight loss and finish the first round with a 1-6 slate.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 61 -- Manuel 14, Nelle 12, Winston 10, M. Phillips 8, Lojera 8, Baltazar 6, Galman 3, Nwanwko 0, Nonoy 0, B. Phillips 0.
ADAMSON 58 -- Lastimosa 15, Douanga 11, Sabandal 10, Hanapi 9, Zaldivar 5, Manzano 4, Magbuhos 2, Peromingan 2, Yerro 0, Colonia 0, Calisay 0, Erolon 0, Maata 0, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 15-15, 30-26, 45-42, 61-58.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UE's Santiago continues suspension as school conducts own investigation of Rivero incident

UE's Santiago continues suspension as school conducts own investigation of Rivero incident

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
UE men's basketball head coach Jack Santiago continues to serve suspensions in the UAAP amid the schools' investigation on...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs maul Red Warriors in wire-to-wire victory

Bulldogs maul Red Warriors in wire-to-wire victory

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After giving three-peat champs Ateneo a good fight in their last game, the Red Warriors fell flat on their face in the early...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan, Iloilo play rubber match for PCAP All-Filipino crown

San Juan, Iloilo play rubber match for PCAP All-Filipino crown

By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
For the third straight conference, to decide the championship in the San Miguel-All Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess...
Sports
fbtw
'That's the way this series is gonna be': Ginebra's Cone shrugs off giving up lead vs Meralco

'That's the way this series is gonna be': Ginebra's Cone shrugs off giving up lead vs Meralco

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Knowing the caliber of play that the Bolts have, it was only fitting that Ginebra had to come out with clutch plays to nab...
Sports
fbtw
Vengeful Kings strike back &nbsp;

Vengeful Kings strike back  

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra retaliated hard against Meralco and quickly brought their PBA Governors’ Cup title series IV to square...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Maroons outgun Tamaraws in thriller for 6th straight win

Maroons outgun Tamaraws in thriller for 6th straight win

By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
The UP Fighting Maroons fended off a tough challenge from the FEU Tamaraws, 83-76, to extend their win streak to six games...
Sports
fbtw
Tio, Eagles hunt down Tigers to complete UAAP first round sweep

Tio, Eagles hunt down Tigers to complete UAAP first round sweep

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A second half explosion from Tyler Tio proved timely for the Eagles who needed to create distance over the pesky Tigers in...
Sports
fbtw
Lando Norris tops scrappy final Melbourne practice ahead of Charles Leclerc

Lando Norris tops scrappy final Melbourne practice ahead of Charles Leclerc

8 hours ago
In a session in which Sebastian Vettel slammed into a wall, the Briton Norris posted a blistering one minute 19.117 seconds...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala drubs Chinese foe to book finals slot in Thai tourney

Alex Eala drubs Chinese foe to book finals slot in Thai tourney

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Alex Eala is back in the finals of an ITF tournament for the first time since January 2021.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi trails by four strokes despite eagle-spiked 69 at AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star

Malixi trails by four strokes despite eagle-spiked 69 at AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
The rising Filipina star hit two solid shots at the 427-yard, par-5 opening hole and made an eagle then rebounded from a bogey...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with