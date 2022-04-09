Archers rally late, shoot down Falcons

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Green Archers mounted a comeback from eight points down in the fourth quarter to stun the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 61-58, in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

The Archers ended the game on a 16-5 run to score a bounce back victory and end the first round with a 5-2 slate.

Related Stories Bulldogs maul Red Warriors in wire-to-wire victory

La Salle was scoreless in the first 4:59 of the final frame but was able to pull the rug from under Adamson behind clutch plays from Evan Nelle and Balti Baltazar.

The Falcons were ahead 53-45 after an 11-0 start to the fourth quarter.

But the seasoned Archers were not deterred as they leaned on stingy defense to cause miscues on the Adamson side.

Schonny Winston hit the basket to complete La Salle's comeback with 51 ticks left to take the lead, 56-55.

Nelle then hit a dagger triple with 16.3 seconds remaining in the game to pad La Salle's lead to four.

While Keith Zaldivar hit a three-pointer of his own to cut La Salle's lead to one, Joaqui Manuel was able to hit two clutch freebies to put the lead back up to three.

Baltazar then forced the defensive stop with a block in the dying seconds of the game for La Salle to hold on for the win.

Manuel topscored for La Salle with 14 points while Nelle chipped in 12.

Winston also tallied 10 markers to aid the Taft-based squad.

Jerom Lastimosa paced the Soaring Falcons who absorbed their 5th straight loss and finish the first round with a 1-6 slate.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 61 -- Manuel 14, Nelle 12, Winston 10, M. Phillips 8, Lojera 8, Baltazar 6, Galman 3, Nwanwko 0, Nonoy 0, B. Phillips 0.

ADAMSON 58 -- Lastimosa 15, Douanga 11, Sabandal 10, Hanapi 9, Zaldivar 5, Manzano 4, Magbuhos 2, Peromingan 2, Yerro 0, Colonia 0, Calisay 0, Erolon 0, Maata 0, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 15-15, 30-26, 45-42, 61-58.