'That's one of my dreams': Kansas' Martin reaffirms commitment to play for Gilas

Remy Martin #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates after scoring a three-point basket against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

MANILA, Philippines — Remy Martin of the Kansas Jayhawks maintained his desire to represent the Philippines in international hoops as he plays his final year of college in the US NCAA.

In a short interview organized by Fil-Am Nation Select, the Gilas prospect said that donning Pilipinas on his jersey remains to be one of his main objectives in his hoops career.

"That's my goal, that's one of my dreams. To be able to go out there and play, represent. I can't wait," said Martin.

"You know, I still gotta go through a process out here and make sure I give myself the best chance but that's my dream. I always love to represent the Philippines and play one day. I know one day, it'll happen," he added.

Martin, who recently bagged the Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player award, was actually part of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP)'s 23 for 2023 roster where they pegged prospects for the Philippines' hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

While the 23-year-old acknowledged that he might not be able to join the national team fold as soon as possible, he still believes that he'll eventually get there in the future.

"Maybe it's not as soon as I would like but you know, it will happen," he said of playing for Gilas.

"I can't wait to meet people out there and get to enjoy it," he added.

Martin, a transferee from Arizona State, plays his first-ever US NCAA Final Four game on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) as the Jayhawks lock horns with the Villanova Wildcats.