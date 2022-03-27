10 cagers who impressed on UAAP Season 84 opening day

MANILA, Philippines — After a two-year stoppage, UAAP college basketball is back. Sans the crowds, the hardcourt action did not disappoint when the men’s basketball tournament of Season 84 got underway last March 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

To recap, the Far Eastern University Tamaraws crushed the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 76-51. The National University Bulldogs survived a late rally by the Adamson Falcons.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles began their four-peat bid with a 90-81 triumph over the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons. And lastly the De La Salle University Green Archers also held off a late charge by the University of the East Red Warriors, 71-66.

Even amongst the opening day winners and losers, there were players who impressed and we selected the 10 best performers of last Saturday. We will list them in the order of the matches they played.

RJ Abarrientos (FEU)

Tallied 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists against 2 turnovers in 20 minutes of action.

This 5’11” guard showed his myriad of skills — bringing up the ball, shooting, and playmaking. Despite that statistical total, it is even safe to say that was far from his best performance as we have seen with the FEU juniors squad and with the national team.

Talk about an impact off the bench.

Didat Hanapi and Jerom Lastimosa (Adamson)

Hanapi led Adamson with 20 points and 5 rebounds while Jerom Lastimosa overcame early foul trouble to lead a spirited rally for Nash Racela’s new college squad with 18 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Hanapi provided a huge lift for Adamson that is missing the injured Aaron Fermin while Lastimosa reminded all of what he can do when he was displaced by Val Chauca in Season 82.

Ernest Felicilda (National University)

Stepping out of the shadows of former NU Bullpup teammates Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea, Ernest Felicilda showed that he can light up the scoreboard and lead his team. This quietly effective player tallied 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in his senior squad debut.

Dave Ildefonso and Raffy Verano (Ateneo)

What a return to Katipunan Avenue by Dave Ildefonso who starred for Ateneo’s juniors squad. Even while with the Ateneo Blue Eaglets, Dave showed he was a big time player. When he moved to NU, he promptly took over the big boy scoring for the team.

Now transferring back to Ateneo, he has in one game shown that he can fill the shoes vacated by Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos. Dave strung together 19 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

The also returning Raffy Verano who missed Ateneo’s third straight title due to academics showed why Tab Baldwin installed him as a starter.

In the flow of the game, Verano amassed 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal and was a huge factor in Ateneo’s win over UP.

CJ Cansino and Carl Tamayo (UP)

No Kobe Paras or Juan Gomez de Liano? Dial CJ Cansino and Carl Tamayo.

Cansino, who transferred to UP after playing high school ball and his first two years of college with UST, stepped into Goldwin Monteverde’s line-up and showed no fear in tallying 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.

He gives UP another explosive player capable of lighting up the scoreboard at any given time.

Tamayo on the other hand is the new prototype stretch-four player in the mold of Ranidel de Ocampo who can fire away from the outside, post-up, and even drive in while showing himself as a rebounding presence. Tamayo scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. And as his teammates soak in more experience, he will only become even better and more effective.

Schonny Winston and Justine Baltazar (DLSU)

The Green Archers have not had this kind of force since Jeron Teng.

In one game, Schonny Winston showed that he will become a force. La Salle’s new scoring sensation of a whirling dervish drove his way to 22 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals. Furthermore, he can take a hit and finish which is an indication of his upper body strength.

And that veteran beanpole in the middle, Baltazar, just like fine wine, put together 12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block to help his team turn back a searing rally by UE.

Any title designs for La Salle will mean that this talented big man will need to be at the top of his game.