Fernandez barges into Last 16, gets back at Rogers in Indian Wells

Leylah Fernandez of Canada acknowledges the crowd after defeating Shelby Rogers of the US following their Round 3 match at the Indian Wells tennis tournament on March 14, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. Fernandez defeated Rogers 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

MANILA, Philippines – Leylah Fernandez recalled her fierce form in the decider and got back at American Shelby Rogers, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) to roll into the Last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

After struggling with her serves in past matches, Fernandez made just three double faults — all in the first two sets — against Rogers’ five and matched her rival’s six aces to fashion out the one hour, 39-minute victory that came on the heels of her 2-6, 7-6 (ret.) win over American Amanda Anisimova over the weekend.

But the Filipino-Canadian World No. 21 faces a tough test in her quarterfinal bid as she next drew world No. 7 and defending champion Paula Badosa, who survived a grueling 82-minute marathon set to repulse Sara Tormo of Spain, 7-6(4), 6-1, in their fourth round clash.

After somewhat slowing down after a dominant first-set romp, Fernandez put her act together in the third frame, breaking Rogers once and sustaining her attack to finish with a 72 percent clip (18-of-25) on 1st serve, leading to 17-of-18 1st serve points won.

The US Women’s Open finalist also unloaded two aces in the decider and finished with 21-of-25 in total service points won and 11-of-28 in total return points won for a total of 32-of-53 for a 60.4 percent norm.

Rogers, who stunned 10th ranked Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, 7-5, 7-6(7), in the previous round, posted 21-of-53 in total points won.

Fernandez, who lost to Rogers, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4), in a marathon Round of 32 duel last year, and Badosa will clash Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

Against the Spanish ace, Fernandez will be slugging it out with an ace seeking to become the first woman to defend the Indian Wells title in over 30 years. Legend Martina Navratilova did the trick in 1990-91.