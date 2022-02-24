




















































 
























Pacatiw camp confident despite underdog status vs ONE foe
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 4:08pm





 
Pacatiw camp confident despite underdog status vs ONE foe
Jeremy Pacatiw
ONE Championship
 


MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Jeremy Pacatiw will come into his bantamweight fight with Fabricio Andrade as an underdog in the ONE: Full Circle slated Friday night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.


But Stephen Loman, Pacatiw’s stable mate, is optimistic the latter can pull off an upset.


"I'm very excited to watch Jeremy Pacatiw in his upcoming fight and we will soon see what he has prepared for in this fight," said Loman.


The 25-year-old Pacatiw is coming off an impressive ONE debut wherein he beat Rui Chen via unanimous decision in ONE: Battleground in July last year to improve to a 10-4 record.


The Filipino though is expected to have his hands full against the Fortaleza, Ceara, Brazil native, who has swept all his first three fights in ONE to hike his slate to 6-2.


"Yes, Andrade can put his opponents to sleep and he also has those power-loaded punches, as I saw in his fight against Li Kai Wen. But Jeremy is not named ‘The Juggernaut’ for nothing," said Loman.


"I’m picturing my brother Jeremy bringing home the spoils. Expect a submission win for Jeremy."


 










 









