Miller is not quitting just yet
 


Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Miller is not quitting just yet
Philippines' Asa Miller competes in the first run of the men's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 16, 2022.
JEFF PACHOUD / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Alpine skier Asa Miller vowed to come back stronger while eyeing a third Winter Olympics appearance in Milano and Cortina, Italy in 2026 this early.


“We’ll have to see how things go four years from now, but I’ll certainly be a much stronger and much more developed skier if I continue skiing,” said the 21-year-old Miller after his Beijing Games campaign ended with a pair of DNF (did not finish) marks.


“So I’m hoping to make another appearance in the 2026 Olympics, but let’s see what will happen,” he added.


For him to make his third stint in the quadrennial games, Miller, who finished 70th in Pyeongchang four years ago, said he would need to train harder and compete in more meets.


“It’s hard to see what will happen, but I’m more excited to represent the Philippines, maybe in the World Ski Championships next year and some stuff like that,” said the Economics student at Westminster College in Salt Lake City.


