Surging Rockets win four straight; Cavs extinguish Heat

Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets reacts to a call during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on November 29, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines – The Houston Rockets continued their climb out of the cellar with their fourth straight win, sweeping the Oklahoma City Thunder in their back-to-back matchups, 114-110, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After trailing for most of the game, the Rockets turned the tide in the fourth quarter where they outscored the Thunder 41-29 to continue their streak.

The Rockets played without Filipino-American rookie Jalen Green, who was down with a hamstring injury.

Jae'Sean Tate led the way for the Rockets with 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

He was also devastating on the defensive end with two steals and five blocks.

Tate helped the Rockets survive a 39-point explosion from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers earned their third straight win after clipping the shorthanded Miami Heat, 111-85.

It was a virtual wire-to-wire victory for the Cavs, who only trailed early in the opening quarter.

The Cavs led the Heat by as big as 31 points in the fourth salvo.

Six Cleveland players finished in double-digit scoring led by Kevin Love's 22 points.

In the other games, the Atlanta Hawks edged the Indiana Pacers, 114-111.

Trae Young paced the Hawks with a near triple-double of 33 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

The Orlando Magic, for their part, nipped the Denver Nuggets, 108-103, in Aaron Gordon's first game back in Orlando.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 115-107.

The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks also took close wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets, respectively.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 40 points in Milwaukee's 127-125 win over the Hornets, including the game-winner.

The Dallas Mavericks also took a victory with a 139-107 drubbing of the New Orleans Pelicans.