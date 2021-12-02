




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Surging Rockets win four straight; Cavs extinguish Heat
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 12:35pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Surging Rockets win four straight; Cavs extinguish Heat
Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets reacts to a call during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on November 29, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
CARMEN MANDATO  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Houston Rockets continued their climb out of the cellar with their fourth straight win, sweeping the Oklahoma City Thunder in their back-to-back matchups, 114-110, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).



After trailing for most of the game, the Rockets turned the tide in the fourth quarter where they outscored the Thunder 41-29 to continue their streak.



The Rockets played without Filipino-American rookie Jalen Green, who was down with a hamstring injury.



Jae'Sean Tate led the way for the Rockets with 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.



He was also devastating on the defensive end with two steals and five blocks.



Tate helped the Rockets survive a 39-point explosion from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.



Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers earned their third straight win after clipping the shorthanded Miami Heat, 111-85.



It was a virtual wire-to-wire victory for the Cavs, who only trailed early in the opening quarter.



The Cavs led the Heat by as big as 31 points in the fourth salvo.



Six Cleveland players finished in double-digit scoring led by Kevin Love's 22 points.



In the other games, the Atlanta Hawks edged the Indiana Pacers, 114-111.



Trae Young paced the Hawks with a near triple-double of 33 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.



The Orlando Magic, for their part, nipped the Denver Nuggets, 108-103, in Aaron Gordon's first game back in Orlando.



Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 115-107.



The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks also took close wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets, respectively.



Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 40 points in Milwaukee's 127-125 win over the Hornets, including the game-winner.



The Dallas Mavericks also took a victory with a 139-107 drubbing of the New Orleans Pelicans.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sumang joins Pingris, Simon at loaded Nueva Ecija MBPL squad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sumang joins Pingris, Simon at loaded Nueva Ecija MBPL squad


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards have tapped former pro Roi Sumang to join an already stacked roster.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwight Ramos, Toyama crash out of Emperor's Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwight Ramos, Toyama crash out of Emperor's Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Brave Thunders outscored Toyama 21-6 in a pivotal second quarter to take the lead and the Grouses just couldn't reco...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pregame talk with Reggie Miller helps James Harden rediscover MVP form
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pregame talk with Reggie Miller helps James Harden rediscover MVP form


                              

                                                                  By Alder Almo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A pregame pep talk from former NBA legend Reggie Miller reminded James Harden who he is as a player.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ariel inspired by Casio
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
New Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia said yesterday he has a lot of surprises for PBA fans when the Governors Cup opens Dec. 8. First, a rejuvenated Jvee Casio.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: NBA All-Access features Filipino fans during historic Clarkson-Green clash                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: NBA All-Access features Filipino fans during historic Clarkson-Green clash


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino audience members took most of the screen time, with a number of them sporting Filipino clothing like a Gilas jersey,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals coach urges players to roll with Schrock
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals coach urges players to roll with Schrock


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
There is no doubt that when the Philippine men’s football team begins its campaign in the 2021 AFF Suzuki Cup, Stephan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan, Ardina open Q-Series drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan, Ardina open Q-Series drive


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 49 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan kicks off her bid in the morning wave with Canada’s Alena Sharp and Aussie Sarah Jane Smith while...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Henares dominates 2021 Philippine national shootfest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Henares dominates 2021 Philippine national shootfest


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Daniel “Danby” Henares ruled in the 2021 Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) National Open by winning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Women's tennis body suspends tourneys in China amid Peng Shuai issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Women's tennis body suspends tourneys in China amid Peng Shuai issue


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
This in an attempt to put more pressure on Chinese officials to address the issue involving WTA player Peng Shuai.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hamilton looks to extend F1 race as Verstappen eyes title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hamilton looks to extend F1 race as Verstappen eyes title


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lewis Hamilton will try to keep alive his hopes of a historic eighth Formula One world title at the inaugural Saudi Arabian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with